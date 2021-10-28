CBOT corn may retest $5.63-1/4, sufficient bullish momentum

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may retest resistance at $5.63-1/4 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $5.68-1/4.

The contract has pierced above $5.57-3/4, the 100% projection level of an upward wave C from $5.33.

This wave has a better chance of extending to $5.77.

Three smaller waves make up the wave C.

The current wave c has travelled close to $5.63-1/4, its 86.4% projection level.

Chances are it may extend to $5.68-1/4.

Support is at $5.50-1/2, a break below which could cause a fall to $5.46-1/4. On the daily chart, a falling trendline points to a target of $5.76-1/2, which will be confirmed when corn breaks $5.65-1/2.

The big white candlestick on Wednesday somehow guarantees a surge above $5.65-1/2.

