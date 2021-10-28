ANL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASC 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.04%)
ASL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
BOP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.44%)
BYCO 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.45%)
FCCL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.19%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.73%)
FFL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
FNEL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.13%)
GGL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.28%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.88%)
JSCL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.17%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
MLCF 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.86%)
NETSOL 108.14 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3%)
PACE 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
PAEL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.84%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.04%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 129.32 Increased By ▲ 5.86 (4.75%)
UNITY 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.12%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.93%)
BR100 4,768 Increased By ▲ 7.54 (0.16%)
BR30 20,658 Increased By ▲ 36.77 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,906 Increased By ▲ 55.41 (0.12%)
KSE30 17,953 Increased By ▲ 13.24 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT corn may retest $5.63-1/4, sufficient bullish momentum

Reuters 28 Oct 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may retest resistance at $5.63-1/4 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $5.68-1/4.

The contract has pierced above $5.57-3/4, the 100% projection level of an upward wave C from $5.33.

This wave has a better chance of extending to $5.77.

Three smaller waves make up the wave C.

The current wave c has travelled close to $5.63-1/4, its 86.4% projection level.

Chances are it may extend to $5.68-1/4.

Support is at $5.50-1/2, a break below which could cause a fall to $5.46-1/4. On the daily chart, a falling trendline points to a target of $5.76-1/2, which will be confirmed when corn breaks $5.65-1/2.

The big white candlestick on Wednesday somehow guarantees a surge above $5.65-1/2.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Corn

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT corn may retest $5.63-1/4, sufficient bullish momentum

Required supply of RLNG not possible as of now

MPMG scheme: Banks receive applications worth Rs200bn

Saudi says 44 global firms to set up regional HQs in Riyadh

SC issues detailed verdict on Nasla Tower demolition

India tests ballistic missile with 5,000 km range

TLP shall be treated as militant group: Cabinet

Wheat flour in Sindh: Tarin concerned at price differential

MFIs want status of commercial banks

Diplomats, missions and privileged persons: Sales tax exemptions likely to be abolished

India probes Kashmir students for cheering Pakistan cricket win

Read more stories