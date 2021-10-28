Saudi Arabia issues tender to buy about 655,000 tonnes wheat, say traders

HAMBURG: Saudi Arabia's main state wheat buying agency, the Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) on Thursday issued an international tender to purchase about 655,000 tonnes of wheat, European traders said.

Tender deadline is believed to be Friday, Oct, 29, traders said.

The tender seeks hard wheat, with 12.5 percent protein content, from global suppliers for arrival in 2022 during January, February, March and April, they said.