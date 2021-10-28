ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
ASC 13.14 Increased By ▲ 13.14 (0%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 17.85 (0%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (0%)
BYCO 7.35 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (0%)
FCCL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 17.52 (0%)
FFBL 22.53 Increased By ▲ 22.53 (0%)
FFL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 12.56 (0%)
FNEL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (0%)
GGGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 17.21 (0%)
GGL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.51%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 19.40 (0%)
KAPCO 27.31 Increased By ▲ 27.31 (0%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (0%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.19%)
NETSOL 104.99 Increased By ▲ 104.99 (0%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (0%)
PAEL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 26.60 (0%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 8.08 (0%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (0%)
PRL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (0%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0%)
SNGP 39.74 Increased By ▲ 39.74 (0%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 123.46 Increased By ▲ 123.46 (0%)
UNITY 29.43 Increased By ▲ 29.43 (0%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (0%)
BR100 4,760 Increased By ▲ 116.8 (2.52%)
BR30 20,622 Increased By ▲ 327.01 (1.61%)
KSE100 45,851 Increased By ▲ 546.91 (1.21%)
KSE30 17,940 Increased By ▲ 231.5 (1.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Robusta coffee prices slip, arabica also weakens

Reuters 28 Oct 2021

LONDON: Robusta coffee futures on ICE were lower on Wednesday, slipping back from the prior session’s 4-1/2 year high, while arabica coffee prices also fell.

COFFEE

January robusta coffee was down 2% to $2,224 a tonne by 1411 GMT, slipping back from a 4-1/2 year peak of $2,278 set on Tuesday.

Dealers said the market was struggling to overcome resistance around the peak of $2,279 set in February 2017 and could fall back further in the short-term.

The market remained underpinned, however, by disruptions to the flow of supplies from top robusta exporter Vietnam linked to a shortage of shipping containers.

December arabica coffee fell 1.7% to $2.0460 per lb.

Dealers noted recent rains in Brazil had improved the outlook for next year’s crop in the world’s top arabica coffee producer.

SUGAR

March raw sugar was up 0.7% to 19.80 cents per lb after peaking at 19.82 cents - the highest level since Oct. 15

The market was supported by a diminished outlook for sugar output in Centre-South Brazil with data issued by cane industry group Unica on Tuesday showing production in the region had fallen more sharply than expected in the first half of October.

“The cumulative impact of extended dryness and multiple frosts were there to see in the form of lower cane crush and lower sugar recoveries. But both crush and recovery were even worse than expected,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a note.

December white sugar rose 0.8% to $515.30 a tonne.

COCOA

March London cocoa fell 0.2% to 1,764 pounds a tonne after slipping to a low of 1,746 pounds - the weakest price for the benchmark second position since Sept. 1.

December New York cocoa rose 1% to $2,607 a tonne.

