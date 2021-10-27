CBOT wheat may fall into $7.33-$7.39 range, temporary top formed

SINGAPORE: CBOT December wheat may fall into a range of $7.33 to $7.39 per bushel, as it failed twice to break a resistance at $7.66.

The resistance is identified as the 61.8% projection level of an upward wave C from $7.12-3/4, which may either complete around $7.66 or extend a lot to $7.99-1/4.

The behaviour of the contract around $7.66 suggests a completion of this wave or its first part. In either case, a further correction is expected.

On the daily chart, wheat failed to break a similar resistance at $7.61. The failure triggered a correction towards $7.41-1/4 or $7.31, a support provided by a rising trendline.

The uptrend will be deemed intact, if wheat could maintain above the trendline. A break above $7.61, which seems unlikely over the next one or two days, may lead to a gain into the range of $7.80-3/4 to $8.05-1/2.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.