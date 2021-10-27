ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
ASC 13.14 Increased By ▲ 13.14 (0%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 17.85 (0%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (0%)
BYCO 7.35 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (0%)
FCCL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 17.52 (0%)
FFBL 22.53 Increased By ▲ 22.53 (0%)
FFL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 12.56 (0%)
FNEL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (0%)
GGGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 17.21 (0%)
GGL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.51%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 19.40 (0%)
KAPCO 27.31 Increased By ▲ 27.31 (0%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (0%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.19%)
NETSOL 104.99 Increased By ▲ 104.99 (0%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (0%)
PAEL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 26.60 (0%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 8.08 (0%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (0%)
PRL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (0%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0%)
SNGP 39.74 Increased By ▲ 39.74 (0%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 123.46 Increased By ▲ 123.46 (0%)
UNITY 29.43 Increased By ▲ 29.43 (0%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (0%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By ▲ 139.06 (2.99%)
BR30 20,699 Increased By ▲ 403.98 (1.99%)
KSE100 45,815 Increased By ▲ 511.25 (1.13%)
KSE30 17,925 Increased By ▲ 216.49 (1.22%)
Palm oil targets 4,816 ringgit, bulls stay on sidelines

Reuters 27 Oct 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil still targets Oct. 22 low of 4,816 ringgit per tonne, as the bounce from this level has ended.

The bounce has been driven by a wave b, the second wave of the drop from the Oct. 21 high of 5,220 ringgit.

This wave will be reversed by the current wave c.

A five-wave cycle from 4,032 ringgit looks incomplete. Chances are the wave c could be much shorter than the wave a, probably to end around 4,822 ringgit.

Resistance is at 5,048 ringgit, a break above which could lead to a gain into 5,187-5,274 ringgit range.

On the daily chart, the bearish engulfing pattern forming between Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 still has its strong impact on the market sentiment.

The doji forming on Wednesday around 5,024 ringgit gives it away, bulls are reluctant to push the price higher.

A drop towards 4,878 ringgit is highly likely.

