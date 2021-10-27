ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
ASC 13.14 Increased By ▲ 13.14 (0%)
ASL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 17.85 (0%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 8.33 (0%)
BYCO 7.35 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (0%)
FCCL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 17.52 (0%)
FFBL 22.53 Increased By ▲ 22.53 (0%)
FFL 12.56 Increased By ▲ 12.56 (0%)
FNEL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (0%)
GGGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 17.21 (0%)
GGL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.67%)
HUMNL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.51%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 19.40 (0%)
KAPCO 27.31 Increased By ▲ 27.31 (0%)
KEL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (0%)
MLCF 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.19%)
NETSOL 104.99 Increased By ▲ 104.99 (0%)
PACE 4.12 Increased By ▲ 4.12 (0%)
PAEL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 26.60 (0%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 8.08 (0%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (0%)
PRL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.9%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (0%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0%)
SNGP 39.74 Increased By ▲ 39.74 (0%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 123.46 Increased By ▲ 123.46 (0%)
UNITY 29.43 Increased By ▲ 29.43 (0%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (0%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By ▲ 139.07 (2.99%)
BR30 20,700 Increased By ▲ 405.66 (2%)
KSE100 45,817 Increased By ▲ 512.87 (1.13%)
KSE30 17,926 Increased By ▲ 218.1 (1.23%)
CBOT soybeans to retreat to $12.24-1/2, falling trendline an obstacle

Reuters 27 Oct 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may retreat to $12.24-1/2 per bushel, as it failed to break a falling trendline again.

The contract may drop more to accumulate the needed momentum for retesting this line. It is riding on a wave c, which may travel to $12.81.

The anticipated drop is classified as a shallow correction against the wave c, instead of an extension of the fall from the Oct. 21 high of $12.49-1/2.

Only a break below $12.24-1/2 could signal either the extension of the fall, or a continuation of the downtrend from $13.79-3/4.

On the daily chart, a doji forming around $12.40 on Tuesday suggests a failure of the contract to break this resistance.

The contract may fall towards $12.16.

A rise above the Tuesday high of $12.46-1/4 could confirm a break and a target of $12.74-3/4.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

soybean

