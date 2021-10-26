Palm oil gains on for second day on supply concerns

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a second session on Tuesday stoked by lingering concerns of tight supply, while a strong gain in rival oils also helped prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 1.43% to 5,040 ringgit ($1,215.04) per tonne by midday break, extending a 0.93% gain a day earlier.

"The tightness supply due to lack of palm oil production pace at both Malaysia and Indonesia is persistently supporting the higher prices and the bullish energy market is providing the cover to the fire," Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group, said in a note.

Malaysian palm oil yields is expected taper down toward the year-end and will likely remain weak in the first quarter of 2022 due to coronavirus-linked labour shortage, he added.

In rival Indonesia, its biggest palm oil industry group has revised down its 2022 exports outlook while output prediction was lowered to 47.5 million tonnes from previously 49 million tonnes.

Meanwhile, Dalian's palm oil contract rose 2.21%, while the most-active soyoil contract gained 1.50%. On the Chicago Board of Trade, soy oil prices were up 0.40%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

On technical front, palm oil may revisit its Oct. 22 low of 4,816 ringgit per tonne, as the bounce from this level is ending, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.