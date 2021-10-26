London copper eases as dollar firms, on-warrant stocks rise

London copper prices fell on Tuesday, on a small uptick in readily available exchange inventories and as a firm dollar made greenback-priced metals pricier to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.1% to $9,863 a tonne by 0324 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.6% to 72,160 yuan a tonne.

The dollar has bounced off recent lows and was firm in choppy trade ahead of a handful of data releases and central bank meetings which investors expect to guide the rates outlook.

On-warrant copper stockpiles in LME warehouses rose for the fourth straight session to 23,300 tonnes, rebounding slightly from a 1998-low hit on Oct. 14 of 14,150 tonnes that sparked supply concerns and pushed premium of cash LME to a record high over the three-month contract.

