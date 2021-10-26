ANL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -13.22 (-100%)
ASL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -17.53 (-100%)
BOP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.65 (-100%)
BYCO 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.29 (-100%)
FCCL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -19.10 (-100%)
FFBL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.92%)
JSCL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -19.25 (-100%)
KAPCO 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -27.25 (-100%)
KEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-100%)
MDTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.25 Increased By ▲ 34.25 (0%)
NETSOL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -26.49 (-100%)
PIBTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 15.80 (0%)
PTC 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -29.35 (-100%)
WTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,644 Decreased By ▼ -89.39 (-1.89%)
BR30 20,295 Decreased By ▼ -44.64 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,476 Decreased By ▼ -68.25 (-0.15%)
KSE30 17,812 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.01%)
London copper eases as dollar firms, on-warrant stocks rise

Reuters 26 Oct 2021

London copper prices fell on Tuesday, on a small uptick in readily available exchange inventories and as a firm dollar made greenback-priced metals pricier to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.1% to $9,863 a tonne by 0324 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.6% to 72,160 yuan a tonne.

The dollar has bounced off recent lows and was firm in choppy trade ahead of a handful of data releases and central bank meetings which investors expect to guide the rates outlook.

On-warrant copper stockpiles in LME warehouses rose for the fourth straight session to 23,300 tonnes, rebounding slightly from a 1998-low hit on Oct. 14 of 14,150 tonnes that sparked supply concerns and pushed premium of cash LME to a record high over the three-month contract.

Fundamentals

  • LME aluminium fell 0.5% to $2,860.50 a tonne, zinc declined 0.8% to $3,432 a tonne, and nickel decreased 0.1% to $20,295 a tonne.

  • ShFE aluminium dropped 2.9% to 20,870 yuan a tonne, nickel rose 1.8% to 152,110 yuan a tonne, zinc fell 0.7% to 24,395 yuan a tonne, lead rose 0.5% to 16,055 yuan a tonne and tin shed 0.6% to 281,570 yuan a tonne.

  • The premium of LME cash nickel over the three-month contract shot up to $189 a tonne, a level unseen since October 2019, indicating tightness of nearby supplies, following Eramet's report of a drop in ferronickel output in New Caledonia due to a wave of COVID-19 infections there.

Copper

