ANL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.34 (-100%)
ASC 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
ASL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
FCCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.58%)
FFBL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -22.95 (-100%)
FFL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.05 (-100%)
FNEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-100%)
GGGL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.70 (-100%)
GGL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
JSCL 19.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.06%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.34%)
MDTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-100%)
MLCF 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -35.30 (-100%)
NETSOL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -101.20 (-100%)
PACE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-100%)
PAEL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.14 (-100%)
POWER 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-100%)
PRL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.11 (-100%)
PTC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -9.04 (-100%)
SILK 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-100%)
SNGP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -39.97 (-100%)
TELE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.55 (-100%)
TRG 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -126.00 (-100%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-100%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By ▲ 3.3 (0.07%)
BR30 20,339 Increased By ▲ 22.52 (0.11%)
KSE100 45,544 Decreased By ▼ -34.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By ▼ -60.87 (-0.34%)
Palm rebounds on tight supply concerns

Reuters 26 Oct 2021

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded in early trade on Monday, as supply constraints due to the rainy season and strength in rival oils supported the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.93% to 4,970 ringgit ($1,198.17) per tonne, recovering from its worst week in two months.

FUNDAMENTALS

Prices are seen rising as the rainy season and coronavirus-linked labour shortage are slowing output in Malaysia, a trader said.

Dalian's palm oil contract rose 0.46%, while the most-active soyoil contract gained 0.12%. On the Chicago Board of Trade, soy oil prices were up 0.66%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

MARKET NEWS

Asian shares started steady ahead of a week packed with major quarterly earnings announcements, while the dollar hovered near October lows after three weeks of risk-friendly sentiment hurt safe-haven currencies.

Oil prices rose, extending pre-weekend gains, with US crude hitting a seven-year high as global supply remained tight amid strong demand worldwide as economies recover from coronavirus pandemic-induced slumps.

