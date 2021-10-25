ANL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.34 (-100%)
ASC 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
ASL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
FCCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.58%)
FFBL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -22.95 (-100%)
FFL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.05 (-100%)
FNEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-100%)
GGGL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.70 (-100%)
GGL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
JSCL 19.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.06%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.34%)
MDTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-100%)
MLCF 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -35.30 (-100%)
NETSOL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -101.20 (-100%)
PACE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-100%)
PAEL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.14 (-100%)
POWER 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-100%)
PRL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.11 (-100%)
PTC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -9.04 (-100%)
SILK 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-100%)
SNGP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -39.97 (-100%)
TELE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.55 (-100%)
TRG 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -126.00 (-100%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-100%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By ▲ 3.3 (0.07%)
BR30 20,339 Increased By ▲ 22.52 (0.11%)
KSE100 45,544 Decreased By ▼ -34.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By ▼ -60.87 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan receives offers in 90,000 tonnes of wheat tender, traders say

Reuters 25 Oct 2021

HAMBURG: The lowest price offered in a Pakistan purchase tender for 90,000 tonnes of wheat was believed to be $394.38 a tonne c&f, European traders said in initial assessments after the tender close on Monday.

The state agency Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) is still considering the offers and no purchase has been reported, traders said.

Traders said these offers were submitted in dollars a tonne c&f by the trading houses that were reported as participating:

Agrocorp $394.38

Cargill $396.50

Dreyfus $398.24

CHS $399.69

All offers were for optional-origin supplies and the full 90,000 tonnes.

A Middle East Gulf company, unknown to mainstream traders, is also believed to have submitted an offer but it was unclear if the offer had been accepted.

Pakistan has issued a series of wheat import tenders in recent months to relieve tight local supplies and cool prices.

Wheat Corn Cargill soyabean Trading Corporation of Pakistan Agrocorp Middle East Gulf company

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan receives offers in 90,000 tonnes of wheat tender, traders say

SC summons Sindh CM, orders removal of all encroachments in Karachi

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-related deaths in nearly a year

Sloganeering against army officials not acceptable: Shehbaz

China will uphold world peace, Xi says

Govt to receive Rs60bn GDS from private plants

RLNG storage: Petroleum Div. asked to explore possibilities

SC orders demolition of Nasla Tower in a week

India's Mohammed Shami 'horribly abused' online after defeat to Pakistan

Rashid says 'clueless' about DG ISI notification

'Children are going to die', UN agency warns as Afghanistan verges on collapse

Read more stories