ANL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.34 (-100%)
ASC 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
ASL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
FCCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.58%)
FFBL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -22.95 (-100%)
FFL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.05 (-100%)
FNEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-100%)
GGGL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.70 (-100%)
GGL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
JSCL 19.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.06%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.34%)
MDTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-100%)
MLCF 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -35.30 (-100%)
NETSOL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -101.20 (-100%)
PACE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-100%)
PAEL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.14 (-100%)
POWER 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-100%)
PRL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.11 (-100%)
PTC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -9.04 (-100%)
SILK 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-100%)
SNGP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -39.97 (-100%)
TELE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.55 (-100%)
TRG 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -126.00 (-100%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-100%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By ▲ 3.3 (0.07%)
BR30 20,339 Increased By ▲ 22.52 (0.11%)
KSE100 45,544 Decreased By ▼ -34.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By ▼ -60.87 (-0.34%)
Palm rebounds on tight supply concerns, rival oil strength

Reuters 25 Oct 2021

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Monday as rainy season disrupted production of the versatile vegetable oil, with strength in rival oils supporting the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1% to 4,973 ringgit ($1,198.89) per tonne, recovering after two consecutive sessions of losses when it fell 3%. "Our production is still slow, thus the strong pricing," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said, adding that due to the wet season, the country's palm producing regions were experiencing "constant rain".

Meanwhile, Dalian's palm oil contract rose 0.67%, while the most-active soyoil contract gained 0.40%. On the Chicago Board of Trade, soy oil prices were up 1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Separately, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said palm oil may end its bounce below a resistance at 5,048 ringgit per tonne and resume the drop from the Oct. 21 high of 5,220 ringgit.

