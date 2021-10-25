Prices of grocery items increase further on hike in rates of POL products

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food items continue to rise in the local market, according to a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Sunday. Amid the escalating oil prices, the rates of almost all grocery items, including live chicken/ meat, beef and flour, sugar, cooking oil/ ghee, vegetables and fruits have touched a new peak in the local market, the survey noted.

An increase of Rs10 per kilogramme was witnessed as live chicken/ meat is being sold at Rs251 per kilogramme against the price of Rs241 per kilogramme in the previous week, the survey revealed. It added that a dozen of farm eggs are available at Rs180-200 per kilogramme.

The survey noted that cow meat has become expensive in local market as butchers are charging consumers with exorbitant rates against the official fixed rates as a one kilogramme cow meat is being sold at Rs550-600 while mutton is being sold at Rs1200-1300 and Rs1400 per kilogramme.

Flour prices have also skyrocketed, as 80 kilograms flour bag costs Rs6000 and an 85 kg bag is being sold from Rs6800-7000 while a 20-kg flour bag was sold within range of Rs1300-1400 in the wholesale market. Fresh milk is being sold at Rs150-160 per litre, the survey revealed.

Similarly, a steep increase in the price of maida (fine flour) was witnessed as it was available at Rs80 per kilogramme against Rs70 per kilogramme in the retail market.

A noticeable increase in price of sugar was also witnessed as one-kilogram sugar is being sold at Rs110-115 per kilogramme against the price of Rs108 per kilogramme, the survey observed.

In the retail market cooking oil/ ghee of different brand/ quality are available within the range of Rs250-280-300 and Rs350 and Rs370 per kg/litre.

Amid increasing prices of petroleum commodities, vegetable rates have also surged up in the local market. The survey revealed that ginger is being sold at Rs400-450 per kilogramme, onion at Rs70 and garlic at Rs250-300 per kilogramme. Tomatoes are being sold at Rs50-60 per kilogramme against the price of Rs40 per kilogramme in the previous week.

Green chilli is being sold at Rs120 per kilogramme, whereas one-kilogramme lemon was being available at Rs120 in the retail market, the survey said. A one-kilogramme cucumber is being sold at Rs60, it added.

According to the survey, arvi at Rs100 per kilogramme, bitter gourd (Karela) at Rs80 per kilogramme, ladyfinger at Rs100 per kg, kado at Rs80 per kilogramme, tori at Rs80 per kilogramme, cauliflower at Rs80-100, cabbage at Rs80 per kilogramme, bringle at Rs60 per kilogramme, new seasonal red-potato at Rs80-90 and other potatoes available within range of Rs50-60 per kilogramme, capsicum at Rs120 per kilogramme.

The survey noticed the prices of food grains grocery items remained unchanged in the local market. It was revealed that good quality rice (sela) was being sold at Rs150-160 per kilogramme, while other qualities were available within the range of Rs120-130 and Rs140 per kg, while toota rice was being sold at Rs80-90 per kilogramme.

Likewise, red bean is being sold within range of Rs180 and Rs200-220 per kilogramme, white lobiya at Rs200 per kilogramme, big-size white-channa available at Rs140 per kilogramme while small size at Rs120 per kilogramme, mash dal was being sold at Rs260 per kilogramme, dhoti dal at Rs220 per kilogramme, dal masoor at Rs160 per kilogramme. Dal chilka (green) was available at Rs160 while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs220 per kilogramme.

The survey noted that fruits are so expensive that they are completely out of the purchasing power of a common man. Golden coloured apples are being sold at Rs150 per kilogramme, the survey said.

Similarly, it added that bananas are available at Rs80-100 a dozen, guava was being sold at Rs100-120 per kilogramme, pomegranate at Rs200-250 per kilogramme, persimmons (amlok) at Rs100-120 per kilogramme, grapes at Rs150-200 per kilogramme.

