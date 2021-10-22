ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,578 Decreased By ▼ -243.04 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,872 Decreased By ▼ -134.34 (-0.75%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,344
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,393
56724hr
1.45% positivity
Sindh
466,945
Punjab
438,636
Balochistan
33,159
Islamabad
106,615
KPK
177,240
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans steady after slide; wheat, corn also firm

  • Crude oil rise, weaker dollar support grains
  • Global demand counters US, S. America supply prospects
  • Wheat firm on brisk imports; fertiliser risks support corn
Reuters Updated 22 Oct 2021

PARIS/SINGAPORE: Chicago soybeans ticked higher on Friday as an easing dollar and firm crude oil helped the oilseed to steady after a day-earlier slide.

Wheat and corn were higher as the cereals also regained ground after succumbing to broad selling in commodities on Thursday.

Grains remained underpinned by brisk global demand in food and biofuel markets, which was countering supply pressure from advancing US corn and soybean harvests and improving planting conditions in South America.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.3% at $12.27-1/2 a bushel by 1044 GMT.

Soybeans are set for a weekly gain after rebounding from a 2021 low set last week.

US soybean export sales for the week ended Oct. 7 were 2.88 million tonnes, primarily due to sales to China, beating trade expectations, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Soybeans steady after slide as Chinese demand in focus

A pullback in vegetable oil markets capped soybeans, however.

CBOT corn was up 0.8% at $5.36-1/4 a bushel while CBOT wheat was 1.2% higher at $7.50 s bushel.

In Europe, December wheat on Euronext climbed to a new life-of-contract high at 280.00 euros ($325.89) a tonne.

Wheat markets continued to grapple with strong import demand as stockpiles are expected to decline in major exporting zones this season.

"Buyers are counting on the upcoming Australian crop to ease the market, but the global supply and demand balance is poised to remain tight," consultancy Agritel said in a note.

In Australia, robust demand for wheat is quickly filling up shipping slots as importers book cargoes ahead of what is expected to be a second year of near-record output.

The corn market was finding support in strong US ethanol demand, weather forecasts suggesting harvest delays next week, and talk of a shift from corn to soybean planting next year due to spiralling fertiliser costs.

However, beneficial rain for planting in Brazil and upward revisions to US and European harvests were acting as a curb on corn prices, analysts said.

CBOT Chicago soybeans US corn

Comments

1000 characters

Soybeans steady after slide; wheat, corn also firm

PM Imran holds meetings with Punjab CM, governor

Depreciation woes: Pakistan's rupee closes at 174 against US dollar

Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's father withdraws petition against indictment

Country cannot move forward without basic political reforms: Fawad

Pakistan look to break World Cup jinx against India

US Iran envoy to hold nuclear talks with Europe powers

PM Imran to visit Saudi Arabia on Saturday

FBR serves notice to beggar

Pakistan to re-negotiate bilateral investment treaties: BOI secretary

Disgruntled opposition accuses Balochistan govt of threatening its members

Read more stories