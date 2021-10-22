Japanese rubber futures rise

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures rose on Thursday amid wider market gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave an overall positive assessment of the world's biggest economy, which is likely to help boost growth in other parts of the world. The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for March delivery was up 5 yen, or 2.1%, at 238.5 yen per kg by around 0200 GMT.

"Outlooks for near-term economic activity remained positive, overall," according to the summary of information from the Fed's 12 regional districts, prepared as part of a broad range of briefings ahead of meetings of policymakers in early November. The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for January delivery gained 4.1% to 15,785 yuan per tonne by around 0230 GMT.