ANL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
ASC 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.91%)
BOP 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
BYCO 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
FCCL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
FFBL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.95%)
FFL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
FNEL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
GGGL 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
GGL 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.88%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
JSCL 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
KAPCO 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.49%)
KEL 3.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
MLCF 35.21 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
NETSOL 106.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
PAEL 27.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
POWER 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PRL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
PTC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
SNGP 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.89%)
TRG 131.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-2.1%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 2.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,762 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.96%)
BR30 20,791 Decreased By ▼ -48.54 (-0.23%)
KSE100 45,660 Increased By ▲ 160.06 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,924 Increased By ▲ 99.52 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,328
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,826
62224hr
1.4% positivity
Sindh
466,750
Punjab
438,433
Balochistan
33,149
Islamabad
106,571
KPK
177,132
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

US consumer watchdog to query tech giants over financial data

Reuters 21 Oct 2021

WASHINGTON: The US consumer watchdog is expected this week to query tech giants including Facebook, Amazon and Google on how they handle consumer financial data as part of a broader effort to boost consumer protections and financial sector competition, according to two people briefed on the matter.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) plans to send the companies a 55-page request for information about how they collect, use and market consumer financial data, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

"The regulator's questions will pay special attention to what it is firms are collecting, how they're collecting it and what they're using it for," said one of the sources.

The CFPB declined to comment. Facebook Inc., Amazon Inc. and Alphabet Inc's Google, which are not directly regulated by the CFPB, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The expected request for information follows the arrival of Rohit Chopra as director of the CFPB following his Senate confirmation last month.

A former Democratic commissioner at the Federal Trade Commission, he built a reputation as a consumer advocate who was frequently tough on big tech.

Democrats' top policy priorities include boosting competition in the consumer finance sector by requiring financial companies to give consumers more control over their financial data -- a concept known as "open banking."

Requiring banks and other financial firms to allow consumers to download data about account balances, payments, transactions and investments and share it with a third party, for example, could make it easier for consumers to switch providers.

Chopra is expected to move ahead with an open-banking rule first proposed by the agency under the former Trump administration in coming months.

The companies' confidential responses many help inform the open banking and other future rule makings, the source said.

"This move by the agency is a clear signal that this broader array of companies, which are not covered by the CFPB, are seen to undertake activities and collect consumer financial data that may be subject to future, open banking regulation," the source added.

facebook Google Amazon US consumer watchdog Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Comments

1000 characters

US consumer watchdog to query tech giants over financial data

Aid for Afghanistan: Taliban win backing from 10 regional states

Four security personnel martyred in IED explosion in Bajaur: ISPR

Investment cooperation in green development: Pakistan, China may sign three-year pact

Meeting vaccination target a must to prevent 5th Covid-19 wave: Asad Umar

Reduction in oil, ghee prices: Govt, PVMA finalise MoU

Afghan central bank reserves: Taliban won’t be allowed access: US

Digital mode of payment: PAA, PBC point out implementation challenges

FBR to notify revised valuation of immovable property by November

New auto policy: ‘Ministry likely to take draft to govt for approval in 2 weeks’

Forex requirement of Diamer-Bhasha Dam project: $500m raised by Wapda through Green Eurobond: Elahi

Read more stories