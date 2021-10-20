ANL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.58%)
ASC 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.86%)
ASL 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-6.3%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.01%)
FCCL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.18%)
FFBL 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.59%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.83%)
FNEL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.4%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.21%)
GGL 29.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.7%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.07%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.47%)
KAPCO 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.46%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.19%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (8.13%)
NETSOL 106.35 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (4.83%)
PACE 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.52%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (5.43%)
PIBTL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
POWER 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.77%)
PRL 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.09%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.29%)
TELE 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
TRG 134.10 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.48%)
UNITY 29.57 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.07%)
WTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (9.65%)
BR100 4,721 Increased By ▲ 113.71 (2.47%)
BR30 20,912 Increased By ▲ 637.58 (3.14%)
KSE100 45,404 Increased By ▲ 774.55 (1.74%)
KSE30 17,766 Increased By ▲ 310.2 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,312
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,204
55424hr
1.32% positivity
Sindh
466,432
Punjab
438,271
Balochistan
33,138
Islamabad
106,543
KPK
177,038
Palm rise to near record highs on improving Oct exports

Reuters 20 Oct 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday to near record highs hit last week, as October export data improved amid tight supply worries.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 67 ringgit, or 1.36%, to 5,011 ringgit ($1,206.60) a tonne by the midday break.

Malaysia's palm oil exports during Oct. 1-20 fell 7.8% from the same week in September to 978,917 tonnes, cargo surveyor Amspec Agri said.

This was an improvement from an 11% decline recorded during Oct. 1-15.

The Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers' Association (SPPOMA) estimated Oct. 1-15 production declined 0.2% from the month before in some parts of Malaysia, traders said on Monday.

"With our stressed out production and Indonesia's move to curb the exports of crude palm oil, prices will remain defensive," said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Palm remains relatively cheap compared to competing oils due to a worldwide shortage of edible oils, which will encourage buying from price sensitive markets like China and India to avoid food inflation, he added. Indonesia is planning to "hit the brakes" on the export of all raw commodities in an effort to attract investment in onshore resource processing and create jobs, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 0.8%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.8%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were also up 0.4%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may test a resistance zone of 5,032-5,048 ringgit per tonne, a break above which could lead to a gain into a range of 5,187-5,274 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

