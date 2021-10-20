ANL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.58%)
ASC 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.86%)
ASL 18.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-6.3%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.01%)
FCCL 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.18%)
FFBL 23.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.59%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.83%)
FNEL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.4%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.21%)
GGL 29.45 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.7%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.07%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.47%)
KAPCO 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.46%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.19%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (8.13%)
NETSOL 106.35 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (4.83%)
PACE 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.52%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (5.43%)
PIBTL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
POWER 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.77%)
PRL 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.09%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
SNGP 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.29%)
TELE 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
TRG 134.10 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.48%)
UNITY 29.57 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.07%)
WTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (9.65%)
BR100 4,721 Increased By ▲ 113.71 (2.47%)
BR30 20,912 Increased By ▲ 637.58 (3.14%)
KSE100 45,404 Increased By ▲ 774.55 (1.74%)
KSE30 17,766 Increased By ▲ 310.2 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,312
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,204
55424hr
1.32% positivity
Sindh
466,432
Punjab
438,271
Balochistan
33,138
Islamabad
106,543
KPK
177,038
CBOT corn targets $5.36-1/4 to $5.38-1/4 range

Reuters 20 Oct 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may break a resistance at $5.32-1/4 per bushel, and rise into $5.36-1/4 to $5.38-1/4 range.

The bounce from the Oct. 13 low of $5.06-3/4 is controlled by a set of retracements on the rise from $4.97-1/2 and a set of projection levels on the uptrend from $5.06-3/4.

The contract is presumed to be riding on a wave C, which is capable of travelling to $5.38-1/4, its 61.8% projection level.

After breaking above the 38.2% retracement of $5.29, the contract has a better chance of rising to $5.36-1/4.

Support is at $5.29, a break below which could cause a fall into $5.23 to $5.26 range. On the daily chart, signals are a bit mixed as corn faces a resistance at $5.33-1/2, which is strengthened by a similar one established by a falling trendline.

These resistances are likely to work together to trigger a correction towards $5.19-1/4. However, signals on the hourly chart won't compromise this bearish indication.

The bet is corn may break $5.33-1/2 and rise towards $5.47-3/4.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

