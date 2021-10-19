ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
Gold climbs as dollar, Treasury yields weaken

Reuters 19 Oct 2021

Gold prices gained on Tuesday, with a weaker dollar and US bond yields providing some support to the precious metal, even as central banks move towards easing economic stimulus.

Spot gold rose 0.5pc to $1,773.77 per ounce by 0335 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.5pc to $1,774.40.

Supporting gold by making it cheaper for buyers in other currencies, the dollar dropped to a two-week low against a basket of currencies.

US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields also weakened, reducing non-yielding bullion's opportunity cost.

"Though gold is range-bound, if it holds above $1,760, it could move back to $1,782 and possibly even $1,800," said Nicholas Frappell, global general manager at ABC Bullion, adding that a break below $1,759, could push it down to $1,737-$1,741.

Gold extends dip on unexpected retail sales rise, higher yields

"But, people are not persuaded enough to go very long in gold and macro investors for instance don't seem to be persuaded to buy more gold to hedge inflation," Frappel said, noting that stimulus tapering by central banks was "just a fact of life."

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey sent a fresh signal on Sunday that the British central bank was gearing up to raise interest rates as inflation risks mount.

Gold is often considered an inflation hedge, though reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes push government bond yields up, in turn translating into a higher opportunity cost of holding bullion which pays no interest.

Market participants also took stock of data showing US factory production dropped in September, as an ongoing global semiconductor shortage depressed motor vehicle output, further evidence that supply constraints were hampering economic growth.

Spot silver rose 1.1pc to $23.42 an ounce, while platinum gained 0.8pc to $1,044.11 and palladium was up 0.7pc at $2,028.39.

