ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,228
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,262,771
1,08624hr
2.03% positivity
Sindh
464,746
Punjab
437,316
Balochistan
33,108
Islamabad
106,357
KPK
176,501
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm edges higher, but set for weekly drop on lower exports

Reuters 15 Oct 2021

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures were set for their first weekly drop in four even as prices recovered slightly on Friday on the back of a weaker ringgit and gains in rival oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 24 ringgit, or 0.5%, to 4,901 ringgit ($1,179.83) a tonne in early trade, after a near 3% drop in the previous session.

"It's due to overnight gains in external markets and weak ringgit," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters.

Palm oil takes breather from record highs

Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose overnight, finding chart support after sharp losses over the past two sessions on higher-than-expected US grain supply forecasts. The soybean oil contract was last down 0.3%.

Meanwhile, the Dalian Commodity Exchange's most-active soyoil contract rose 0.5%, while its palm oil contract eased 0.7%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit fell against the dollar after six straight sessions of gains.

A weaker ringgit makes palm more attractive for holders of foreign currencies.

The trader said prospects of weaker exports limited the gains in palm oil.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Oct. 1-10 fell 9.4% from the same period a month earlier, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Tuesday.

Lower exports saw palm prices fall this week. The benchmark palm contract is down 0.8% so far this week after three consecutive weeks of gains.

Oil Palm

Comments

1000 characters

Palm edges higher, but set for weekly drop on lower exports

At least 41 dead, scores injured in Kandahar mosque blast

Circular debt reason behind increase in power tariff: Hammad

IS fighters massing in Afghanistan, says Putin

SBP directs banks, regulated entities to digitise corporate payments

Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs from Oct. 17

Pakistan's rupee breaks four-day losing streak against US dollar

US to lift curbs from November 8 for vaccinated foreign travellers

British lawmaker David Amess stabbed to death in church

In meeting with World Bank chief, Pakistan reiterates resolve to address power sector woes

Kisan Portal to give voice to small farmers: PM Imran

Read more stories