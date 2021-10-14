ANL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.41%)
ASC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.64%)
ASL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.81%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.12%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.74%)
FCCL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (8.01%)
FFBL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.22%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (7.97%)
FNEL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.84%)
GGGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.19%)
GGL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (8.15%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.27%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2%)
KAPCO 28.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.8%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.99%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (10.55%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.33%)
NETSOL 107.55 Increased By ▲ 5.48 (5.37%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (9.76%)
PAEL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (9.24%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.99%)
POWER 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.94%)
PRL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.55%)
PTC 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
SNGP 42.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.16%)
TELE 16.54 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.64%)
TRG 138.00 Increased By ▲ 7.49 (5.74%)
UNITY 28.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (7.55%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (19.51%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 160.79 (3.61%)
BR30 20,785 Increased By ▲ 1114.17 (5.66%)
KSE100 44,334 Increased By ▲ 1111.9 (2.57%)
KSE30 17,343 Increased By ▲ 461.95 (2.74%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,201
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,261,685
1,01624hr
2.12% positivity
Sindh
464,142
Punjab
437,032
Balochistan
33,100
Islamabad
106,312
KPK
176,366
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold rises to one-month high on dollar, yields retreat

  • Spot gold was up 0.1% to $1,795.05 per ounce per ounce
Reuters 14 Oct 2021

Gold touched a one-month high on Thursday, as a dip in the dollar and US bond yields allowed investors to turn to bullion as an inflation hedge.

Spot gold was up 0.1% to $1,795.05 per ounce per ounce by 9:43 a.m. EDT, having earlier hit its highest level since Sept. 15 at $1,799.95. US gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,798.80.

Gold also seemed to largely overlook data showing the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week.

"Traders and investors are finally realizing that rising inflation is, historically, bullish for metals, no matter what the Federal Reserve does," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.

Further volatility in equities this month may also spark some safe-haven demand for gold, Wyckoff added.

Gold prices gain as inflation concerns grow

Sentiment in wider markets has remained fragile of late, as an energy crunch in key economies stoked fears that the resultant jump in prices may slow a post-pandemic economic revival.

Chinese producer prices posted a record annual increase last month and US consumer prices also increased solidly, fanning fears that central banks might unwind their economic support sooner than anticipated.

While gold is considered an inflation hedge, reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes push government bond yields up, raising the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing bullion.

Minutes from the Fed's Sept. 21-22 policy meeting showed it could start reducing its stimulus by mid-November.

But "now that we've got a little bit of visibility on what the Fed intends to do in terms of tapering, and it's a relatively small amount; that's been positive for gold," independent analyst Ross Norman said.

Gold, however, still has to breach key technical resistance around $1,800 and $1,835, before another substantial move higher, Norman added.

Spot silver rose 0.8% to $23.24 per ounce, platinum gained 1.5% to $1,035.47 and palladium climbed 1.9% to $2,146.73.

gold price gold demand gold producer

Comments

1000 characters

Gold rises to one-month high on dollar, yields retreat

KSE-100 sees its best day of the year, gains 1,112 points

PIA suspends Afghan operations citing Taliban interference

No misunderstanding between Army, govt over ISI chief's appointment: Fawad

FO condemns Indian home minister's 'irresponsible and provocative statement'

US Chargé d’affaires meets Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz in Lahore

Turkey says ready to help but not recognise Taliban

Pakistan's rupee falls to 171.2 against US dollar

Islamabad court indicts Zahir, others in Noor Mukadam murder case

Turkish lira hits record low as Erdogan sacks central bankers

US to ship 2.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan

Read more stories