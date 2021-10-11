ANL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-8.05%)
ASC 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.21%)
ASL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.32%)
BOP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
BYCO 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
FCCL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.28%)
FFBL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.22%)
FFL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.09%)
FNEL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.49%)
GGGL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-8.1%)
GGL 35.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-8.06%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.59%)
JSCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-5.68%)
KAPCO 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.97%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.34%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.74%)
MLCF 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-5.97%)
NETSOL 113.75 Decreased By ▼ -9.35 (-7.6%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-8.7%)
PAEL 26.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.82%)
PIBTL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
POWER 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.34%)
PRL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.41%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.78%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.43%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.84%)
TELE 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-8.04%)
TRG 150.70 Decreased By ▼ -9.35 (-5.84%)
UNITY 29.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-7.34%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-11.46%)
BR100 4,551 Decreased By ▼ -106.96 (-2.3%)
BR30 21,032 Decreased By ▼ -1084.18 (-4.9%)
KSE100 43,745 Decreased By ▼ -732.19 (-1.65%)
KSE30 17,206 Decreased By ▼ -318.63 (-1.82%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,134
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,258,959
1,00424hr
2.31% positivity
Sindh
462,859
Punjab
436,197
Balochistan
33,076
Islamabad
106,153
KPK
175,974
CBOT wheat may retest support at $7.30-1/4

Reuters Updated 11 Oct 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT December wheat may retest a support at $7.30-1/4 per bushel, a break below which could cause a fall to $7.22-1/4.

The contract is riding on a wave c, which has briefly travelled below its 100% projection level of $7.35-1/2.

Chances are it may extend to $7.22-1/4.

The support at $7.30-1/4 temporarily holds, which is both the 123.6% projection level and the 38.2% retracement of the uptrend from $6.77 to $7.63-1/2.

The minor bounce triggered by $7.30-1/4 could end below $7.38-1/4.

On the daily chart, wheat retreated below a support at $7.41-1/4. Chances are it may fall more toward $7.16-1/2.

The uptrend is expected to resume when the current correction ends above $7.16-1/2, as it is driven by a wave C, which could travel into the $7.80-3/4 to $8.45-1/4 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

