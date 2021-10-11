Copper falls on firmer dollar as Fed tapering looms

Copper prices fell on Monday, weighed down by a stronger dollar on expectation that the US Federal Reserve will start trimming its stimulus from next month.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.3% to $9,329 a tonne by 0121 GMT, while the most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.1% to 69,180 yuan ($10,736.40) a tonne.

The dollar ticked up, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies, after a soft US payrolls figure did little to alter market expectations that the Fed will start tapering its massive bond-buying in November.

Fundamentals