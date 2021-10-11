SINGAPORE: Palm oil may rise to 5,050 ringgit per tonne, as it has broken a key resistance at 4,910 ringgit.

The contract is riding on a presumed wave (3) from 4,318 ringgit.

After travelling above 4,910 ringgit, this wave is likely to extend into 5,190-5,276 ringgit range.

Another projection analysis on a wave C from 4,032 ringgit suggests a slightly higher target of 5,341 ringgit.

A break below 4,910 ringgit, now a support, may cause a shallow fall to 4,824 ringgit.

On the daily chart, the contract has broken a resistance at 4,878 ringgit. It is expected to climb to 5,170 ringgit. A flag suggests a higher target of 5,340 ringgit.

On the weekly chart, the contract is riding on an extended wave 5 which may unfold into a range of 5,506-6,128 ringgit, as revealed by a projection analysis.

