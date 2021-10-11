Engineering pride Kazmi leading Finland's high-end technology project

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's one of engineering intellect Husnain Tanweer Kazmi wins Finland's acclamation and is mandated to lead country's one of the most innovative and lucrative cutting-edge technology programme, associated with the field of energy storage.

Pakistan's pride Kazmi is heading the Northern European country's high end energy storage technology development project at Teraloop, an area globally known for revolutionary initiatives towards energy storage solutions.

Talking to this news agency via telephone Syed Husnain Kazmi shared some details about his initiative and said project consortium, named SMARAGDI, is a joint effort of Tampere University (TAU) and five Finnish companies, 3DStep, Teraloop, Ramentor, Meluta, and Luvata.

This Finland's one of the most advanced technological initiatives, is worth around two million Euros funded by Business Finland and has the potential to revolutionize energy storage, Kazmi informed.

Syed Husnain, a graduate of UET Taxila, earned a master's degree in Electrical Power and Energy Engineering from Aalto University, is known fort his stellar work in development of a measurement system for very fast high voltage impulses used to quantify effects of lightning on power grids.

To a question "how do you present Pakistan their?" he said I am representing the core national values of hardworking and integrity and tell my colleagues that Pakistan is the land of people who really put in blood and sweat in achieving top notch results. He said his colleagues know him as the "Crazy Pindi Boy" which he happily wears as a medal.

Kazmi is also concerned about Pakistan's energy needs and said Pakistan was blessed where renewable energy was in abundant, there are lots of avenues where we could add amazing value.

"I would love to help universities, government bodies and organizations in Pakistan to develop capacity in demand modern technologies "