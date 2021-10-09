ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,058
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,256,233
91224hr
2% positivity
Sindh
462,155
Punjab
435,040
Balochistan
33,040
Islamabad
105,983
KPK
175,358
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan has poor track record of protecting disabled people: UNDP

Recorder Report 09 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: The UNDP Pakistan National Human Development Report on Inequality revealed that Pakistan has a poor track record of protecting and empowering millions of Pakistanis having different form of disability.

According to the latest report of the UNDP, the recently released UNDP Pakistan National Human Development Report 2020, explores Pakistan's economic and social inequalities.

It highlights that although millions of Pakistanis have some form of disability, the country has a poor track record of protecting and empowering these groups. The global population of persons with disabilities is estimated to be more than one billion, approximately, 15 percent of the total world population (World Report on Disability, 2011).

Some 80 percent of all persons with disabilities live in the Global South, notes the WHO and the World Bank Group fact sheet, 2018. Applying the 15 percent prevalence rate to Pakistan with its current population of over 207 million, at least, 31 million people with disabilities probably live in this country.

However, due to social stigmas leading to disabilities being widely under-reported, most of these individuals remain among the unseen, unheard and uncounted population of Pakistan. Policy approaches to disability in Pakistan have historically focused on rehabilitation, welfare handouts, and charity.

This began changing after the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disability (CRPD) became operational in 2008 with the adoption of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The CRPD offers a blueprint for a rights-based approach for mainstreaming persons with disabilities.

Pakistan ratified the treaty in 2011 but progress around building an inclusive society has been slow. Legislation has still not been aligned with the social model of disability, which outlines that the barriers individuals face are not a result of their impairments, but are created by society, attitudes, and the physical environment.

The current policy framework around disability neglects the critical issue of ensuring accessibility and accommodations to promote the inclusion of persons with disabilities. The increasing global commitment to mainstreaming persons with disabilities into development, and a strong disability rights movement has led to encouraging progress on inclusion and access around the world.

But in Pakistan, the country's size and scale and the difficulties in securing reliable data given the continued widespread stigma and discrimination of persons with disabilities, means that we are still far from fulfilling our commitments to the UNCRPD and providing persons with disabilities with the opportunities they need to flourish.

Despite these impediments, the Government of Pakistan is making efforts to help document people with disabilities. A specific module on disability was added to the PSLM district level survey, to ensure better reporting of disability. However, despite these efforts, there is massive underreporting of disability data.

While the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) predicts 31 million people experiencing disabilities, NADRA records suggest there are only 371,000 individuals with disabilities in Pakistan. This may be due to the grave stigmatisation of people with disabilities in the country, making them hesitant to register their disabilities.

In this context, a good step could be to incentivise the registration of disabilities such as through providing scholarships, free check-ups, occasional support, enhanced social protection plans, and more. Registration of people with disabilities will push institutions to make special arrangements for them, including addressing issues of accessibility and special healthcare facilities.

This reporting will therefore, serve as an important step to identify, address, and mitigate inequality in Pakistan for people with disabilities. To stop perpetuating inequality and to develop an inclusive and rights-based society for all, policy makers and leaders must bring about more systemic and institutional changes at all levels of decision making.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics UNDP government of pakistan UNCRPD

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pakistan has poor track record of protecting disabled people: UNDP

Discos' tariff increased by Rs1.95 per unit

Summary on restructuring of Pepco approved

Only 70 to 80 Pakistanis identified by FBR so far

Evolving situation in region quite complex: NSC

Tata regains control of troubled Air India

SPI up 1.21pc WoW

Pakistan for ties anchored in economic cooperation, US official told

Milestone global corporate tax deal finally gets agreement

Acquisition of extra land for Dadhocha Dam: Govt has provided Rs1.17bn, Punjab AAG tells SC

Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed meets PM

Read more stories