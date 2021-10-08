ANL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.42%)
ASC 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
ASL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BYCO 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
FCCL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.49%)
FFBL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
FNEL 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
GGGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GGL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.82%)
KAPCO 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
MLCF 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.61%)
NETSOL 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.61%)
PACE 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
POWER 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.1%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.18%)
PTC 9.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.04%)
TELE 19.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TRG 160.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.49%)
UNITY 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.55%)
WTL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
BR100 4,667 Decreased By ▼ -12.06 (-0.26%)
BR30 22,272 Decreased By ▼ -113.78 (-0.51%)
KSE100 44,503 Decreased By ▼ -122.83 (-0.28%)
KSE30 17,494 Decreased By ▼ -57.39 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,058
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,256,233
91224hr
2% positivity
Sindh
462,155
Punjab
435,040
Balochistan
33,040
Islamabad
105,983
KPK
175,358
Palm slips as investors lock in gains; set for 7% weekly jump

Reuters 08 Oct 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Friday after touching record highs recently, with the contract set to clock a 7% weekly rise.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 30 ringgit, or 0.62%, to 4,819 ringgit ($1,153.15) a tonne. For the week, it is set for a third straight weekly gain.

The contract rose to a fresh record high of 4,914 ringgit ($1,176.16) earlier in the day.

Fundamentals

  • Dalian's most-active soyoil contract jumped 5.2%, while its palm oil contract surged 6.9% after a week-long holiday. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.11%.

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

  • Oil prices rose, tracking towards a 4.2% gain for the week on signs some industries have begun switching fuel from high priced gas to oil and on doubts the US government would release oil from its strategic reserves for now.

  • Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

  • Eyes are on Malaysian Palm Oil Board's supply and demand data due Monday. A Reuters poll pegged end-September stockpile to fall 0.36% from the previous month to 1.87 million tonnes amid lackluster output.

Oil Palm

