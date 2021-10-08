Palm slips as investors lock in gains; set for 7% weekly jump

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Friday after touching record highs recently, with the contract set to clock a 7% weekly rise.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 30 ringgit, or 0.62%, to 4,819 ringgit ($1,153.15) a tonne. For the week, it is set for a third straight weekly gain.

The contract rose to a fresh record high of 4,914 ringgit ($1,176.16) earlier in the day.

Fundamentals