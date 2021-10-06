Palm soars to record on crude rally, tight supply outlook

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures jumped to a record high above 4,800 ringgit a tonne on Wednesday, lifted by a rally in crude oil prices and anticipation of a drawdown in September inventories.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 124 ringgit, or 2.62%, to 4,862 ringgit ($1,163.16) a tonne in early trade, rising for a third consecutive session.

Fundamentals