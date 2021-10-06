ANL 19.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.91%)
Palm soars to record on crude rally, tight supply outlook

Reuters 06 Oct 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures jumped to a record high above 4,800 ringgit a tonne on Wednesday, lifted by a rally in crude oil prices and anticipation of a drawdown in September inventories.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 124 ringgit, or 2.62%, to 4,862 ringgit ($1,163.16) a tonne in early trade, rising for a third consecutive session.

Fundamentals

  • US oil prices rose for a fifth straight session to their highest since 2014 amid global concerns about energy supply on signs of tightness in crude, natural gas and coal markets.

    • Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

    • Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of September likely fell by 2.5% month-on-month to 1.83 million tonnes due to higher export volume, CGS-CIMB Research said in a note on Tuesday. The forecast was in line with a Reuters' poll estimating a 0.36% decline.

  • Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were almost unchanged, after jumping nearly 4% in the previous session. The Dalian exchange is closed until Thursday for a public holiday.

    • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
