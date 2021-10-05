ANL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
ASC 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.12%)
ASL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.17%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BYCO 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.91%)
FFBL 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
FNEL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.41%)
GGGL 19.73 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (6.08%)
GGL 40.64 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (7.48%)
HUMNL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
JSCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.41%)
KAPCO 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.25%)
MDTL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.08%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.56%)
NETSOL 131.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.86%)
PACE 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.46%)
PAEL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
PRL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
PTC 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.17%)
TELE 20.02 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.57%)
TRG 164.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.25%)
WTL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
BR100 4,726 Decreased By ▼ -9.09 (-0.19%)
BR30 22,852 Decreased By ▼ -104.8 (-0.46%)
KSE100 44,931 Decreased By ▼ -113.96 (-0.25%)
KSE30 17,645 Decreased By ▼ -38.72 (-0.22%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Soybeans drop for 4th session on US harvest progress

Reuters 05 Oct 2021

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Tuesday as prices dropped to their lowest since late December, weighed down by ample supplies from a rapidly progressing US harvest.

Wheat also fell, although firm demand limited losses.

"There is pressure from the US harvest but we see the downside in soybean prices as limited," said one Singapore-based trader. "Strong wheat demand is keeping prices higher."

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.3% to $12.32 a bushel by 0257 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since Dec. 21 at $12.31 a bushel.

Corn slid 0.5% to $5.38 a bushel and wheat dropped 0.3% to $7.54 a bushel.

The US corn harvest was 29% complete as of Sunday, the USDA said in a weekly crop progress report on Monday, ahead of the five-year average of 22% and matching the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll.

The US soybean crop was 34% harvested, the USDA said, ahead of the five-year average of 26% and the average analyst estimate of 32%.

US-China trade tensions weigh on soybeans. US Trade Representative Katherine Tai pledged she will press Beijing over its failure to keep promises made in former US President Donald Trump's trade deal.

Commodity brokerage StoneX on Monday lowered its estimate of the average US 2021 corn yield to 176.6 bushels per acre (bpa), from 177.5 in its previous monthly report released Sept. 2.

StoneX raised its forecast of the US 2021 soybean yield to 51.3 bpa, from its Sept. 2 figure of 50.8.

Higher wheat prices in Russia kept a floor under Chicago futures.

Russian wheat export prices rose for the 12th consecutive week, supported by robust demand.

Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in the first half of November was $307 a tonne, free on board (FOB), at the end of last week, up $3 from the previous week, said Dmitry Rylko, the head of consultancy IKAR.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean and soymeal futures contracts on Monday, traders said. Funds were seen as net buyers of CBOT wheat and net even in corn and soyoil futures.

