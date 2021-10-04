ANL 21.17 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.57%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.99%)
ASL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
FFBL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.4%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.62%)
FNEL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
GGGL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GGL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
JSCL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
MDTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.12%)
NETSOL 129.75 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.64%)
PACE 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
PAEL 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 8.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.33%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.11%)
TELE 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
TRG 161.35 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.91%)
UNITY 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.9%)
WTL 2.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.08%)
BR100 4,693 Decreased By ▼ -13.33 (-0.28%)
BR30 22,532 Decreased By ▼ -29.27 (-0.13%)
KSE100 44,744 Decreased By ▼ -127.85 (-0.28%)
KSE30 17,538 Decreased By ▼ -69.94 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
Palm oil gains on concerns over dwindling Sept stockpile

Reuters 04 Oct 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Monday, paring sharp losses from the previous session, as industry estimates of weaker September output amid a surge in exports raised concerns over a decline in inventories.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rise 48 ringgit, or 1.07%, to 4,553 ringgit ($1,091.85) a tonne in early trade, after declining nearly 2% in the previous session.

Fundamentals

  • The Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers' Association estimated production in September declined 2.3% from the month before, traders said on Friday.

    • Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September rose 43.2% to 1.7 million tonnes from August, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Friday.

Price of imported palm oil rises unprecedentedly by over 100pc

  • India's palm oil imports in September more than doubled from a year ago to a record 1.4 million tonnes as buyers increased purchases of refined palm oil ahead of key festivals and to take advantage of newly lowered duties.

    • Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1.12%. The Dalian exchange is closed until Thursday for a public holiday.

    • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

    • Bursa Malaysia derivatives launched its new East Malaysian Crude Palm Oil Futures contract on Monday, providing investors with an avenue for price discovery of the market in East Malaysia.

