Palm oil gains on concerns over dwindling Sept stockpile

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Monday, paring sharp losses from the previous session, as industry estimates of weaker September output amid a surge in exports raised concerns over a decline in inventories.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rise 48 ringgit, or 1.07%, to 4,553 ringgit ($1,091.85) a tonne in early trade, after declining nearly 2% in the previous session.

Fundamentals

The Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers' Association estimated production in September declined 2.3% from the month before, traders said on Friday. Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September rose 43.2% to 1.7 million tonnes from August, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said on Friday.



