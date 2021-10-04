London copper edges higher after last week's drop

London copper rose in thin trade on Monday as some investors bought the metal after last week's sharp drop on concerns over energy prices and economic growth in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.3% to $9,155 a tonne by 0350 GMT, recovering slightly from the previous week's 2.2% fall. Trading volume was low as Chinese markets were closed for a week-long public holiday.

Copper prices were also supported by low warehouse stocks. Inventories in ShFE warehouses were at their lowest since June 2009 at 43,525 tonnes, while LME stockpiles fell to 217,175 tonnes by Sept. 30, down 14% so far in September, latest exchange data showed.

Widespread power shortage in China has raised concerns of slower growth and muted metals demand in the world's second-largest economy.

LME aluminium advanced 0.5% to $2,871.50 a tonne, nickel increased 0.8% to $18,115 a tonne, zinc was up 1.2% at $3,017 a tonne and lead rose 0.9% to $2,160 a tonne.

Fundamentals