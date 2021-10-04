ANL 21.17 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.57%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.99%)
ASL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
FFBL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.4%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.62%)
FNEL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
GGGL 17.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GGL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
JSCL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
MDTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.12%)
NETSOL 129.75 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.64%)
PACE 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
PAEL 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 8.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.33%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.11%)
TELE 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
TRG 161.35 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.91%)
UNITY 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.9%)
WTL 2.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.08%)
BR100 4,693 Decreased By ▼ -13.33 (-0.28%)
BR30 22,532 Decreased By ▼ -29.27 (-0.13%)
KSE100 44,745 Decreased By ▼ -126.83 (-0.28%)
KSE30 17,537 Decreased By ▼ -70.88 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London copper edges higher after last week's drop

Reuters 04 Oct 2021

London copper rose in thin trade on Monday as some investors bought the metal after last week's sharp drop on concerns over energy prices and economic growth in top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.3% to $9,155 a tonne by 0350 GMT, recovering slightly from the previous week's 2.2% fall. Trading volume was low as Chinese markets were closed for a week-long public holiday.

Copper prices were also supported by low warehouse stocks. Inventories in ShFE warehouses were at their lowest since June 2009 at 43,525 tonnes, while LME stockpiles fell to 217,175 tonnes by Sept. 30, down 14% so far in September, latest exchange data showed.

Widespread power shortage in China has raised concerns of slower growth and muted metals demand in the world's second-largest economy.

LME aluminium advanced 0.5% to $2,871.50 a tonne, nickel increased 0.8% to $18,115 a tonne, zinc was up 1.2% at $3,017 a tonne and lead rose 0.9% to $2,160 a tonne.

Fundamentals

  • An alumina refinery in Jamaica that was damaged by fire and shut down in August is not expected to be back at 100% production for another year, until the end of September 2022, operating partner Noble Group Holdings said on Friday.

  • The difference between LME cash nickel and the three-month contract flipped to a discount of $1 a tonne after staying in premium since Aug. 25, indicating easing tightness in nearby inventories.

China Copper London Metal Exchange

Comments

1000 characters

London copper edges higher after last week's drop

PTI govt to launch its 'mega' socio-economic programme today

PSM: PC declines to identify interested parties

Data-rigging claims: IMF board to grill investigators, Georgieva

Pandora Papers expose offshore assets of heads of state, govt

PM says govt to probe all those named in 'papers'

Tarin for allowing import of 50,000MT of sugar despite opposition

Cabinet to direct Nepra to reconsider its KE decision

Taliban hold victory rally; five killed in blast

Customers of integrated Tier-1 retailers: FBR may announce first prize of Rs1,000,000

Afghanistan on verge of socio-economic collapse: EU

Read more stories