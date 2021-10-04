ANL 21.22 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.81%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.99%)
ASL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
FFBL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.4%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.3%)
FNEL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
GGGL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GGL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
MDTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.12%)
NETSOL 129.75 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.64%)
PACE 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
PAEL 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 8.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.33%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.11%)
TELE 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
TRG 161.35 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.91%)
UNITY 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.9%)
WTL 2.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,693 Decreased By ▼ -13.33 (-0.28%)
BR30 22,532 Decreased By ▼ -29.27 (-0.13%)
KSE100 44,745 Decreased By ▼ -126.83 (-0.28%)
KSE30 17,537 Decreased By ▼ -70.88 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans drop to nine-month low on higher US inventories

Reuters 04 Oct 2021

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures slid for a third consecutive session on Monday to hit their lowest in more than nine months as higher US stocks weighed on the market.

Wheat fell for the first time in four sessions, while corn lost ground.

"Soybean prices are easing a little bit as US stocks surprised the market," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank in Melbourne.

"But it will be interesting to see how high oil prices influence grains and oilseeds."

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.7% to $12.37-1/4 a bushel, as of 0450 GMT, after dropping earlier in the session to $12.35 a bushel, the lowest since late December.

Wheat gave up 0.7% to $7.50-1/4 a bushel and corn slid 0.6% to $5.38-1/4 a bushel.

Soybean futures fell on pressure from larger-than-expected stocks reported on Thursday by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). There was additional pressure from the ongoing US harvest.

The USDA reported Sept. 1 soybean stocks at 256 million bushels, above the entire range of trade estimates in a Reuters pre-report poll.

After Friday's CBOT close, the USDA said US processors crushed 168.2 million bushels of soybeans in August, below an average of trade estimates for 169.0 million.

The agency on Thursday reported US Sept. 1 wheat stocks at a 14-year low and also cut its estimate of the 2021 US wheat harvest more than most analysts had expected.

Large speculators raised their net-long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Sept. 28, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net-short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net-long position in soybeans.

Wheat soybean Chicago Board of Trade National Australia Bank

Comments

1000 characters

Soybeans drop to nine-month low on higher US inventories

PTI govt to launch its 'mega' socio-economic programme today

PSM: PC declines to identify interested parties

Data-rigging claims: IMF board to grill investigators, Georgieva

Pandora Papers expose offshore assets of heads of state, govt

PM says govt to probe all those named in 'papers'

Tarin for allowing import of 50,000MT of sugar despite opposition

Cabinet to direct Nepra to reconsider its KE decision

Taliban hold victory rally; five killed in blast

Customers of integrated Tier-1 retailers: FBR may announce first prize of Rs1,000,000

Afghanistan on verge of socio-economic collapse: EU

Read more stories