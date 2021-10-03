Prices of essential kitchen items continue to rise: BR survey

ISLAMABAD: Prices of essential kitchen items have kept on witnessing an increasing trend as during this week past not only the prices of essential kitchen items increased but the prices of other daily use items also went up as compared with the previous week, a survey carried out by Business Recorder (BR) revealed, here on Saturday.

The survey noted an increase of Rs400 per 40kg of chicken prices, which jumped from Rs8,000 per 40kg to Rs8,400 per 40kg, while in retail, chicken is being sold at Rs240 per kg against Rs230 per kg, and chicken meat at Rs360-375 per kg.

According to traders, the increase in chicken prices is due to manifold increase in input costs as well as utility bills. They said there is no chance of return of the chicken prices to 2018-level, when in wholesale market it was available at Rs3,600-4,400 per 40kg.

Eggs prices during the week under review witnessed a slight reduction, which came down from Rs5,400 per carton to Rs5,200 per carton, while in retail there is no change in egg rate which is being sold at Rs190 per dozen.

Traders told in the upcoming winter season, the egg prices are likely to touch Rs7,500 per carton and dozen eggs will be sold at Rs250.

Beef with bones price remained unchanged at Rs650 per kg, boneless beef at Rs750 per kg, and mutton at Rs1,350 per kg.

During the week, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices were increased twice, which jumped from Rs180 per kg to Rs205 per kg but the LPG dealers are selling it at Rs130 per kg, which has put additional burden on kitchen budget.

Moreover, the regular increase in petrol, high speed diesel, compressed natural gas, power and natural gas prices have further disturbed the household budget.

According to traders, the increase in the petrol, LPG, natural gas, power, and CNG prices was also playing a significant role not only in increasing the prices of edible items but prices of all daily use items, following an increase in transportation cost.

Pulses prices remained stable as fine quality mash is being sold at Rs280 per kg, best quality lentil at Rs190 per kg.

Best quality bean lentil at Rs280 per kg, masoor at Rs190-200 per kg, best quality whole gram at Rs180 per kg, and moong at Rs140 per kg.

During the week under review, the wheat flour price jumped from Rs5,000 per 79kg bag to Rs5,600 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs77 per kg against Rs70 per kg.

Moreover, the flour millers have also reduced the volume from 85 per kg bag to 79 per kg bag.

Following continuous increase in wheat flour prices, the government has fixed 20kg wheat flour bag price at Rs1,150,while supplying wheat from the government stores to the millers but millers as usual have started blackmailing the traders with linking the supply of 20kg government-sponsored flour bag on purchasing same quantity of 15kg wheat flour bags, which costs high.

Prices of various quality rice are stable in the range of Rs5,000 to Rs6,500 per 50kg bag.

Sugar price remained stable at Rs5,200 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs112 per kg, best quality ghee/cooking oil price further jumped from Rs1,750 per 5-litre tin to Rs1,790 per 5-litre tin, while B-grade cooking oil is being traded at Rs4,100 per 16 carton pack, which in retail is being sold at Rs260 per pack of 900 grams.

