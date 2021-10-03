ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,831
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,248,202
1,66424hr
3.21% positivity
Sindh
458,697
Punjab
432,190
Balochistan
32,943
Islamabad
105,590
KPK
174,260
Paris wheat at new high

Reuters 03 Oct 2021

PARIS: Benchmark wheat futures on Euronext set another contract high on Friday after lower than expected US supply estimates further fuelled a rally triggered by strong European exports.

December milling wheat added as much as 3% to a new life-of-contract high of 265.75 euros ($308.22) a tonne, with traders citing the breaching of the 260 euro chart level as adding to buying impetus.

By 1557 GMT, the contract was up 2.4% at 264.25 euros. Chicago wheat climbed over 3% in US trading to its highest since mid-August. In data issued on Thursday, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) pegged 2021 US wheat production and US wheat stocks on Sept. 1 below average analyst forecasts in a Reuters poll.

The US data overshadowed an upward revision on Thursday to the European Commission’s official estimate of 2021 European Union common wheat production.

“The USDA report has been the trigger for this rally,” a French broker said. “The European Commission increased EU production but we’ve got plenty of import tenders.”

The European market remained underpinned by favourable export prospects, boosted by import demand and a slide in the euro against the dollar.

Tensions in the maize (corn) market were also supporting wheat prices. Harvest delays in Ukraine and reduced production prospects in Romania were fuelling demand for French maize, according to traders.

November maize on Euronext was trading up 2.6% at 236.75 euros a tonne, close to an earlier contract high of 237.00 euros.

