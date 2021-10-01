ANL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
FCCL 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.7%)
FFBL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.29%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (9.38%)
GGGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.42%)
GGL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.44%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.3%)
KAPCO 35.49 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.28%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.87%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NETSOL 124.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.28%)
PACE 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.82%)
PAEL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.1%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2%)
SNGP 47.79 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (5.15%)
TELE 18.04 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.09%)
TRG 160.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.19%)
UNITY 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.61%)
WTL 2.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.95%)
BR100 4,713 Increased By ▲ 109.15 (2.37%)
BR30 22,609 Increased By ▲ 577.09 (2.62%)
KSE100 44,899 Increased By ▲ 702.22 (1.59%)
KSE30 17,634 Increased By ▲ 266.22 (1.53%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,785
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,246,538
1,41124hr
2.88% positivity
Sindh
457,928
Punjab
431,666
Balochistan
32,926
Islamabad
105,516
KPK
174,017
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Thailand on track to meet rice exports target

Reuters 01 Oct 2021

BANGKOK: Thailand is on track to export 6 million tonnes of rice this year due to an anticipated uptick in demand, an exporters body said on Friday.

A weaker baht, which has depreciated about 13% against the dollar this year, has resulted in lower export prices of Thai rice, making it more competitive against rival exporters, said Chookiat Ophaswongse, honorary president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association.

Thailand's 5% broken rice prices were quoted at around $385-$386 per tonne on Thursday, significantly lower than those of the same grade from main competitor Vietnam at $425-$430 per tonne.

Buyers that have in recent years preferred Vietnamese rice such as Malaysia, the Philippines and China, have started buying Thai rice again in recent weeks due to the attractive prices, boosting exporters' confidence that the 6 million tonnes target can be met, he said.
"The exchange rate and domestic prices have increased the competitiveness of Thai rice export prices," Chookiat told Reuters.

"For the remaining three months this year, I think we can export a monthly volume of more than 700,000 tonnes."

Thailand exported about 3.7 million tonnes of the grain between January and September, less than Vietnam's 4.5 million tonnes shipped over the same period.

Chookiat also added that Thai rice exports were unlikely to be affected by flooding across different provinces, which has affected only a small area of rice fields so far.

Sugar Rice Thai Rice Exporters Association Chookiat Ophaswongse

Comments

1000 characters

Thailand on track to meet rice exports target

Relations with Denmark on upward trajectory: Qureshi

Weather system to hit Makran coast after strengthening into cyclonic storm: PMD

Growing circular debt harming financial viability of power sector: Nepra

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-19 positivity since July 4

PM inaugurates mega power line

Fuel charge adjustment: Nepra set to pass financial burden of Rs31bn to consumers

Import of additional 114 items: SBP imposes 100pc cash margin requirement

POL products’ prices increased

Commodity prices, interest rates: Poor country debt could worsen: WB chief

NAB chief one step away from tenure extension?

Read more stories