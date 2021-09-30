ANL 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-7.48%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.78%)
ASL 20.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-6.29%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.78%)
BYCO 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.01%)
FFBL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.61%)
FNEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.55%)
GGGL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-6.36%)
GGL 37.14 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-8.07%)
HUMNL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.24%)
JSCL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.51%)
MDTL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-10.38%)
MLCF 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.58%)
NETSOL 120.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.24%)
PACE 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.8%)
PAEL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-8.29%)
PIBTL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.93%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.17%)
PRL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-5.09%)
PTC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.54%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.37%)
TELE 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.32%)
TRG 156.90 Decreased By ▼ -11.00 (-6.55%)
UNITY 30.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-7.79%)
WTL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-7.17%)
BR100 4,590 Decreased By ▼ -153.79 (-3.24%)
BR30 21,863 Decreased By ▼ -1108.24 (-4.82%)
KSE100 44,367 Decreased By ▼ -908.19 (-2.01%)
KSE30 17,457 Decreased By ▼ -380.63 (-2.13%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,690
5224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,243,385
1,56024hr
3.19% positivity
Sindh
456,897
Punjab
430,353
Balochistan
32,888
Islamabad
105,287
KPK
173,548
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybean harvest progresses with mostly good results

Reuters 30 Sep 2021

FORT COLLINS, (Colo.): Rain early last week stalled field work across the US Midwest, though four of the Crop Watch soybean fields were completed within the last several days and only one was lackluster.

Each week the 11 Crop Watch producers offer yield expectations on a 1-to-5 scale with a 3 reflecting yield close to farm average, 4 solidly above, and 5 well above average or record yields.

Both Iowa producers harvested their soybeans last week-western Iowa on Tuesday and eastern Iowa on Thursday. The western field’s yield ended at 5, above the 4-range scores that were maintained most of the summer but equal to the previous week’s expectation. Anecdotally, the producer said the field perhaps should have scored a 6 because of the record it set.

That nonexistent 6 score was the eastern Iowa producer’s same sentiment three years ago, though this year’s soybean field finished notably off those levels. Final yield came in at 4.5, above the previous prediction of 4.25, as the very little rain the field received in August was timely.

The Nebraska soybeans, finished on Thursday, also came in at 4.5 versus the prior score of 4.25, and the producer credits subsoil moisture and timely August rain. The Indiana soybeans were completed on Friday and were slightly disappointing, scoring 2.75 instead of the expected 3 due to excessively dry weather in August.

Aside from the completed fields, only the southeastern Illinois producer changed soybean expectations this week, raising yield to 5 from 4.75 based on early progress in the field. The 11-field, unweighted average soybean yield score rose to 3.66 from 3.61 last week.

Producers intend to keep working on soybeans this week. Crop Watch soy harvest has begun in Minnesota, South Dakota and southeastern Illinois, but parts of the latter two fields remain too green yet. The Ohio soybeans are also too green to get started.

The North Dakota grower will likely get to soybeans early this week. He reports that soybean harvest is progressing rapidly and that around half of the fields in the area are complete.

soybean US Midwest

Comments

Comments are closed.

Soybean harvest progresses with mostly good results

Effective Sept 27: 7pc ACD levied on cars, jeeps and other CKD vehicles

FBR receives 150,000 tax returns in a single day

Govt successfully completes six actions to cut circular debt: Omar

Global increase in oil prices: Massive hike in POL products’ prices worked out

JPMorgan cautions a US default to be ‘potentially catastrophic’

Nepra faces criticism from Karachi power consumers

Income tax return filing deadline: There will be no extension: FBR

Perishable commodities: MoC told to speed up export ban process

PM asks embassies, missions to help boost exports

Reconstruction in quake-hit areas in KP: SC directs ERRA chief to file report

Read more stories