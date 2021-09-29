ANL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.09%)
ASC 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.22%)
ASL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.07%)
BOP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.38%)
BYCO 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.62%)
FCCL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.86%)
FFBL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.07%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.66%)
FNEL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
GGGL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.93%)
GGL 37.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-7.3%)
HUMNL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.35%)
JSCL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.68%)
KAPCO 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.51%)
MDTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5%)
MLCF 33.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-5.39%)
NETSOL 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-2.47%)
PACE 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.8%)
PAEL 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-7.44%)
PIBTL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.81%)
POWER 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.06%)
PRL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.5%)
PTC 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.29%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-3.7%)
TELE 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.95%)
TRG 157.10 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-6.43%)
UNITY 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-6.98%)
WTL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-7.17%)
BR100 4,609 Decreased By ▼ -134.86 (-2.84%)
BR30 21,941 Decreased By ▼ -1029.5 (-4.48%)
KSE100 44,206 Decreased By ▼ -1068.62 (-2.36%)
KSE30 17,376 Decreased By ▼ -461.07 (-2.58%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,690
5224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,243,385
1,56024hr
3.19% positivity
Sindh
456,897
Punjab
430,353
Balochistan
32,888
Islamabad
105,287
KPK
173,548
Corn firms on demand hopes, but US harvest curbs gains

Reuters 29 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: Chicago corn futures bounced back on Wednesday as the prospect of strong demand underpinned prices, although a rapidly advancing US harvest season kept a lid on gains. Wheat rose for the first time in three sessions, while soybeans ticked lower.

The most-active corn contract on Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.4% at $5.34-1/2 a bushel, as of 0339 GMT, after dropping 1.3% in the previous session. Wheat rose 0.4% to $7.09-1/2 a bushel, while soybeans gave up 0.2% to trade at $12.74-1/4 a bushel.

US soybean exports jumped last week to a six-month peak, while corn shipments were the highest in a month as Louisiana Gulf Coast terminals steadily ramped up operations disrupted nearly a month ago by Hurricane Ida, preliminary data showed on Monday.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) said 18% of the nation's corn had been cut, as of Sunday, along with 16% of the soybean crop, both slightly ahead of their respective five-year averages.

Traders are looking ahead to the USDA's Sept. 30 quarterly stocks and annual reports on small grains. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expect the government to report US Sept. 1 corn stocks at 1.155 billion bushels, below the 1.187 billion bushels that the USDA projected in its last monthly supply/demand report on Sept. 10.

Analysts on average pegged Sept. 1 soybean stocks at 174 million bushels, close to the 175 million bushels that the USDA projected on Sept. 10.

China's corn prices are likely to fall in 2021/22 on good supplies of feed grains in the new year and expectations of a bumper harvest from the new corn crop, an analyst from a government institute said on Tuesday.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT wheat, soybean, corn, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said.

