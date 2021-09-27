UN tenders for 200,000 tonnes wheat for Ethiopia

HAMBURG: A United Nations agency has issued an international tender to purchase about 200,000 tonnes of milling wheat on behalf of the Ethiopian government, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Oct. 8.

The tender from the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) seeks wheat packed in bags.

Four 50,000 tonne consignments are sought with deliveries to be made to a series of inland destinations in Ethiopia. Delivery is required 90 days after contract signing or earlier if possible.

Ethiopia, suffering from the impact of drought, has issued a series of wheat tenders in recent months. But purchases have been hampered by a lack of participation by trading houses partly because of uncertainty about tender procedures and specifications.

In its last wheat tender reported on Aug. 3, the Ethiopian government is believed to have cancelled a tender to buy 400,000 tonnes.