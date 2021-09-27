ANL 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-4.35%)
ASC 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.16%)
ASL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.48%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-7.55%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.15%)
FFBL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.38%)
FNEL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.41%)
GGGL 16.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.53%)
GGL 37.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.96%)
HUMNL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
JSCL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.44%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.99%)
NETSOL 113.10 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-5.63%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.88%)
PAEL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
PIBTL 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
POWER 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
PRL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.24%)
PTC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4%)
SNGP 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 155.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.35%)
UNITY 29.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-5.79%)
WTL 2.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,637 Decreased By ▼ -81.64 (-1.73%)
BR30 21,717 Decreased By ▼ -602.79 (-2.7%)
KSE100 44,684 Decreased By ▼ -389.05 (-0.86%)
KSE30 17,600 Decreased By ▼ -142.16 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UN tenders for 200,000 tonnes wheat for Ethiopia

  • The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Oct. 8
Reuters 27 Sep 2021

HAMBURG: A United Nations agency has issued an international tender to purchase about 200,000 tonnes of milling wheat on behalf of the Ethiopian government, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Oct. 8.

The tender from the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) seeks wheat packed in bags.

Four 50,000 tonne consignments are sought with deliveries to be made to a series of inland destinations in Ethiopia. Delivery is required 90 days after contract signing or earlier if possible.

Ethiopia, suffering from the impact of drought, has issued a series of wheat tenders in recent months. But purchases have been hampered by a lack of participation by trading houses partly because of uncertainty about tender procedures and specifications.

In its last wheat tender reported on Aug. 3, the Ethiopian government is believed to have cancelled a tender to buy 400,000 tonnes.

Wheat UNITED NATIONS soyabean

Comments

1000 characters

UN tenders for 200,000 tonnes wheat for Ethiopia

Govt explains its approach to motorway projects

PSM plan hamstrung by investor concerns over future litigation

Qureshi urges British Pakistani community to highlight human rights abuses in IIOJK

Turkey intends to buy more Russian defence systems

Karachi comes under Islamabad's spotlight

Pakistan seeks trade deals with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman

Traders' community divided over FBR-MTTP deal: APAT decides to hold protest outside FBR HQs

APTMA rejects RD on export of cotton yarn

Cryptocurrency exchanges rush to cut ties with Chinese users after fresh crackdown

Indian farmers aim for nationwide protests against reforms on Monday

Read more stories