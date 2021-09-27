ANL 18.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-4.56%)
ASC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.23%)
ASL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
BOP 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-7.55%)
FCCL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.26%)
FFBL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
FFL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.38%)
FNEL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.41%)
GGGL 16.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.53%)
GGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.58%)
HUMNL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.74%)
JSCL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.44%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.09%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8%)
MLCF 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.43%)
NETSOL 113.35 Decreased By ▼ -6.50 (-5.42%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.88%)
PAEL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.64%)
PIBTL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.15%)
POWER 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.72%)
PTC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4%)
SNGP 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
TELE 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-7.49%)
TRG 156.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-2.98%)
UNITY 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.72%)
WTL 2.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.86%)
BR100 4,639 Decreased By ▼ -79.38 (-1.68%)
BR30 21,737 Decreased By ▼ -582.94 (-2.61%)
KSE100 44,702 Decreased By ▼ -371.21 (-0.82%)
KSE30 17,608 Decreased By ▼ -134.86 (-0.76%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,597
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,240,425
1,75724hr
3.61% positivity
Sindh
455,808
Punjab
429,081
Balochistan
32,861
Islamabad
105,120
KPK
173,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dalian iron ore scales above 700 yuan/T, steel rebar jumps on power curbs

Reuters 27 Sep 2021

BEIJING: Chinese iron ore futures gained for the third straight session on Monday, rising more than 5% to revisit above a key 700-yuan level, while steel rebar and hot-rolled coils increased amid production controls due to power cuts.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange , for January delivery, rose as much as 5.3% to 715 yuan ($110.57) per tonne in morning trade. They were up 2.8% at 698 yuan a tonne, as of 0330 GMT.

Singapore iron ore futures increased 1.4% to $120 per tonne.

Spot prices of 62% iron ore for delivery to China rose $1 to $113 a tonne on Friday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

Analysts with GF Futures, however, said the gains in steelmaking ingredient prices were a bounce-back from previous losses, but they are not sustainable as demand at mills continued to ease.

Capacity utilisation rates of 247 blast furnaces at steel plants across China stood at 82.06% last week, down from 83.74% the week earlier, data from Mysteel consultancy showed.

Prices for steel rebar and hot-rolled coils on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also increased due to production curbs as major steel producing regions are restricting power usages.

The eastern Jiangsu province, one of the major rebar producers, had launched inspections on companies with annual energy consumption of more than 50,000 tonnes of standard coal this month.

Construction used rebar rose 0.9% to 5,562 yuan a tonne.

Hot-rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector, inched 0.4% higher to 5,583 yuan per tonne.

Dalian coking coal futures dipped 0.5% to 2,845 yuan a tonne and coke dropped 3.1% to 3,186 yuan.

Stainless steel futures on the Shanghai bourse plunged 5.1% to 20,250 yuan a tonne.

iron ore

Comments

1000 characters

Dalian iron ore scales above 700 yuan/T, steel rebar jumps on power curbs

Govt explains its approach to motorway projects

PSM plan hamstrung by investor concerns over future litigation

Qureshi urges British Pakistani community to highlight human rights abuses in IIOJK

Turkey intends to buy more Russian defence systems

Karachi comes under Islamabad's spotlight

Pakistan seeks trade deals with Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman

Traders' community divided over FBR-MTTP deal: APAT decides to hold protest outside FBR HQs

APTMA rejects RD on export of cotton yarn

Cryptocurrency exchanges rush to cut ties with Chinese users after fresh crackdown

Indian farmers aim for nationwide protests against reforms on Monday

Read more stories