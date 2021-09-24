ANL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.48%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.66%)
ASL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.48%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.33%)
FCCL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.97%)
FFBL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.86%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.94%)
FNEL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.66%)
GGL 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.77%)
HUMNL 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.32%)
JSCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.64%)
KAPCO 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.1%)
KEL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-5.66%)
MLCF 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.45%)
NETSOL 119.85 Decreased By ▼ -9.55 (-7.38%)
PACE 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
PAEL 26.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.74%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.68%)
PRL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PTC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.6%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-7.46%)
TRG 161.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.04%)
UNITY 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.49%)
WTL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.06%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -14.65 (-0.31%)
BR30 22,320 Decreased By ▼ -482.1 (-2.11%)
KSE100 45,074 Decreased By ▼ -223.36 (-0.49%)
KSE30 17,742 Decreased By ▼ -68.18 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,482
5024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,234,828
2,23324hr
4.23% positivity
Sindh
453,858
Punjab
426,639
Balochistan
32,828
Islamabad
104,764
KPK
172,498
Sep 24, 2021
Low inventories propel tin prices to record levels

  • London Metal Exchange rose to a record $36,770 a tonne, and was trading 2.4% higher at $36,310
Reuters 24 Sep 2021

LONDON: Tin prices rocketed to a record high on Friday as inventories in exchange warehouses dwindled and supply issues persisted, although uncertainty regarding China's Evergrande kept a lid on metals prices.

Benchmark tin on the London Metal Exchange rose to a record $36,770 a tonne, and was trading 2.4% higher at $36,310 by 1124 GMT.

Prices for the metal have been fueled by supply disruptions in major producing countries and booming demand for electronics, where the metal is used for soldering to connect components.

"A combination of supply issues and a pick up in demand means stocks are very low," said James Willoughby, an analyst at the International Tin Association (ITA).

Nickel nears seven-year high as market frets about supply

LME tin prices were also tracking record tin prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE), where stocks in warehouses were thin, he said.

The global tin market deficit is expected to rise to 12,700 tonnes in 2022 from 10,200 tonnes this year, the ITA said in June.

Elsewhere, uncertainty around the future of China's debt-laden Evergrande kept a lid on prices as investors fretted over the wider effects of a possible default by the property developer.

This could create "negative headwinds for base metals heavily utilised in construction such as copper and aluminium", StoneX analyst Natalie Scott-Gray said in a note.

Stocks: ShFE tin stockpiles were last at 1,551 tonnes, near their lowest since April 2016. Tin in LME-registered warehouses slipped 25 tonnes to 1,155 tonnes, half of which is booked for delivery.

Other Metals: LME copper rose 0.2% to $9,296 a tonne, aluminium shed 1.2% to $2,913, zinc added 0.5% to $3,107, lead was up 0.6% at $2,134, while nickel was down 1% at $19,160.

