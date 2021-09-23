India's oil palm imports to drop 9% in 2021/22

PANAJI: India's palm oil imports in 2021/22 are likely to drop 9% from a year earlier on a rise in domestic supplies as farmers expand the area planted with oilseeds in response to record high prices, a leading industry analyst told Reuters.

Palm oil imports in the new marketing year from Nov. 1 could fall to 7.6 million tonnes from 8.35 million this year, Govindbhai Patel, managing director of trading firm G.G. Patel & Nikhil Research Company, said on Thursday.