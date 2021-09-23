ANL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.21%)
ASC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
BYCO 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
FFBL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.94%)
FFL 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
FNEL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
GGGL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.16%)
GGL 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.65%)
HUMNL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.31%)
JSCL 19.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.24%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.22%)
MLCF 35.47 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.37%)
NETSOL 136.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-2.19%)
PACE 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.91%)
PAEL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.94%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.11%)
PRL 18.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.71%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.55%)
TELE 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-6.42%)
TRG 169.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.28%)
UNITY 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.87%)
WTL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.41%)
BR100 4,821 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0%)
BR30 23,614 Increased By ▲ 137.11 (0.58%)
KSE100 45,810 Increased By ▲ 212.88 (0.47%)
KSE30 18,050 Increased By ▲ 20.55 (0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,432
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,232,595
2,35724hr
4.9% positivity
Sindh
453,051
Punjab
425,703
Balochistan
32,812
Islamabad
104,619
KPK
172,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn eases after rally as US harvest weighs; wheat firms

  • Soybeans were largely unmoved, while wheat rose for a second session
Reuters 23 Sep 2021

SINGAPORE: Chicago corn futures slid on Thursday, giving up some of the previous session's gains, as expectations of ample supplies from freshly harvested US crop added pressure on prices.

Soybeans were largely unmoved, while wheat rose for a second session.

"But overall the supply picture is looking good with US harvest progressing well," said a Singapore-based trader.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.5% at $5.23 a bushel, as of 0250 GMT, having closed 1.6% higher in the previous session.

Soybeans were steady at $12.83 a bushel and wheat added 0.4% at $7.08-1/4 a bushel.

Corn futures rallied on Wednesday on the back of rising crude oil and strong financial markets, more than offsetting seasonal pressure from an accelerating US harvest.

Oil prices rose on Thursday, extending strong gains overnight with fuel demand growing and crude stocks declining as production remains hampered in the US Gulf of Mexico after two hurricanes.

Agricultural products often take a direction from energy markets on growing use of alternative fuels made from corn, soyoil and palm oil.

On the supply front, US farmers are expected to make a brisk progress on harvesting corn crops amid forecasts for mostly dry weather across the Midwest and Delta region over the next 10 days.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybean and soyoil futures contracts on Wednesday and net even in soymeal, traders said.

Wheat Corn soyabean

Comments

1000 characters

Corn eases after rally as US harvest weighs; wheat firms

World powers agree at UN on inclusive Afghan government

Afghanistan: Pakistan regrets US’ ungratefulness

New tax ordinance: NA panel briefed on punitive actions

NA informed: Rs656.162bn subsidies given to power consumers

PD proposes adjustment of Gencos’ surplus staff

PD links CDMP to Rs1.39p/u rise in base tariff

Govt releases Rs6bn under DLTL for exporters

EU extends GSP plus status with six new Conventions

Karachi likely to receive thundershower today, predicts PMD

Tax Laws (3rd Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: FBR may issue clarification

Read more stories