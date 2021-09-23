Palm rises for third day as lower output forecasts stoke supply worries

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday, extending gains to a third session on the back of lower production forecasts and robust exports ahead of a key festival in top buyer India.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 15 ringgit, or 0.35%, to 4,345 ringgit ($1,037.49) a tonne in early trade.

FUNDAMENTALS