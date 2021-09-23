ANL 22.62 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
ASC 14.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
BOP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
BYCO 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
FFBL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.94%)
FFL 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
FNEL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
GGGL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
GGL 41.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.61%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.47%)
JSCL 19.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.22%)
MLCF 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.46%)
NETSOL 136.46 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-2.04%)
PACE 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.32%)
PAEL 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.12%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
POWER 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.11%)
PRL 18.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.93%)
PTC 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
TELE 19.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-5.88%)
TRG 170.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.39%)
UNITY 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.87%)
WTL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.41%)
BR100 4,823 Increased By ▲ 1.8 (0.04%)
BR30 23,635 Increased By ▲ 158.48 (0.68%)
KSE100 45,825 Increased By ▲ 228.04 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,055 Increased By ▲ 26.47 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,432
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,232,595
2,35724hr
4.9% positivity
Sindh
453,051
Punjab
425,703
Balochistan
32,812
Islamabad
104,619
KPK
172,210
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper falls as dollar firms on Fed taper signals

Reuters 23 Sep 2021

Copper prices fell on Thursday as the dollar strengthened after the US Federal Reserve said it would begin tapering its stimulus programme as soon as November.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.5% to $9,242.50 a tonne by 0357 GMT, while the most-traded October contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.1% to 68,710 yuan ($10,633.26) a tonne, tracking overnight gains in London.

The Fed said on Wednesday it would likely begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November and signaled interest rate increases may follow more quickly than expected.

The dollar hit its highest in a month after the Fed set the stage for rate hikes next year, far sooner than its developed market peers are expected to move.

A firmer dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies. Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health and tapering could slow recovery in the world's biggest economy.

Fundamentals

  • LME lead rose 1% to $2,135.50 a tonne while ShFE aluminium advanced 2% to 23,365 yuan a tonne and ShFE tin hit a record 277,800 yuan a tonne on supply worry.
Copper

Comments

1000 characters

Copper falls as dollar firms on Fed taper signals

World powers agree at UN on inclusive Afghan government

Afghanistan: Pakistan regrets US’ ungratefulness

New tax ordinance: NA panel briefed on punitive actions

NA informed: Rs656.162bn subsidies given to power consumers

PD proposes adjustment of Gencos’ surplus staff

PD links CDMP to Rs1.39p/u rise in base tariff

EU extends GSP plus status with six new Conventions

Karachi likely to receive thundershower today, predicts PMD

Tax Laws (3rd Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: FBR may issue clarification

Economic security core of ‘new’ NSP: NSA

Read more stories