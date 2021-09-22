ANL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.69%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.95%)
ASL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (7.5%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
BYCO 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
FCCL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.28%)
FFBL 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.73%)
FNEL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
GGGL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-6.23%)
GGL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.21%)
JSCL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.78%)
KAPCO 37.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-8.47%)
MLCF 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
NETSOL 139.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-3.83%)
PACE 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-14.24%)
PAEL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.94%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
PRL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.79%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.14%)
TELE 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-7.23%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.59%)
UNITY 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.62%)
WTL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.21%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -36.54 (-0.75%)
BR30 23,477 Decreased By ▼ -388.55 (-1.63%)
KSE100 45,597 Decreased By ▼ -411.61 (-0.89%)
KSE30 18,029 Decreased By ▼ -149.92 (-0.82%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn rebounds from 1-week low; soy, wheat also firm

  • CBOT corn ends 4-day fall as harvest, export prospects assessed
  • Expectation of tight stockpiles counters harvest supply pressure
Reuters 22 Sep 2021

PARIS/SINGAPORE: Chicago corn futures edged higher on Wednesday, steadying after a one-week low in the previous session as the market assessed mixed reports from an advancing US harvest and sought a clearer picture of export prospects.

Wheat tracked corn higher to also recover from a one-week low, with support from brisk importer demand.

Soybeans also ticked up, underpinned by rising vegetable oil futures as traders awaited Thursday's weekly US export data for further clues on Chinese demand.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.5% at $5.19-3/4 a bushel as of 1059 GMT.

On Tuesday, the contract touched a one-week low as it fell for a fourth straight session.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) said after Monday's market close that the US corn harvest was 10% complete, ahead of the five-year average of 9% for this time of the year.

"People are getting a better idea of the crop - enough to take risk off the table but not enough to change the idea of tight stocks in the US," Michael Magdovitz, commodity analyst with Rabobank, said.

"I think the break in prices probably spurred a bit of commercial buying."

The USDA's update on Monday rated 59% of the US corn crop in good-to-excellent condition, up 1 point from the previous week, an improvement that added to supply pressure.

Corn firms from 7-1/2 month low; wheat, soybeans fall

But analysts noted reports of disappointing yields in some early corn harvesting that were helping keep prices well supported above $5.

CBOT wheat was up 1.1% at $6.97-1/2 a bushel and soybeans inched up 0.2% to $12.76-3/4 a bushel.

A slowdown in US export loadings due to damage caused by Hurricane Ida, as well as a rally in the dollar, has tempered US export sentiment.

Thursday's weekly US export sales report would be monitored by the soybean market in particular to see if Chinese demand picks up ahead of the peak loading season for US soy.

"Right now, export sales are not sufficient to give confidence to the market, that's why we've seen soybeans trickling below $13," Magdovitz said.

Wheat Corn soybean

Comments

1000 characters

Corn rebounds from 1-week low; soy, wheat also firm

KSE-100 recovers after intra-day fall of over 1,200 points

ADB says Pakistan's economy to grow at 4% in FY22

Taliban ask to address UN General Assembly, name new envoy

People benefitting from corrupt system are opposing use of EVMs: PM Imran

Pakistan transmits dossier on India's human rights violations to other envoys

Pakistan's fintech TAG gets $12mn funding at $100mn valuation

Samsung Electronics setting up TV line-up plant in Karachi

Resettle Orangi, Gujjar nullah affectees in a year, SC directs Sindh govt

Pakistan receives another batch of SinoVac, Sinopharm vaccines

POS, electricity consumption by public: Law hasn’t stipulated any tax: FBR

Read more stories