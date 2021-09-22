ANL 22.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.69%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.95%)
ASL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (7.5%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
BYCO 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
FCCL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.28%)
FFBL 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.06%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.73%)
FNEL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
GGGL 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-6.23%)
GGL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.21%)
JSCL 19.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.78%)
KAPCO 37.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-8.47%)
MLCF 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
NETSOL 139.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-3.83%)
PACE 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-14.24%)
PAEL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-5.78%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.94%)
POWER 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.95%)
PRL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.79%)
SNGP 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.14%)
TELE 20.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-7.23%)
TRG 169.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.59%)
UNITY 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.62%)
WTL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.21%)
BR100 4,822 Decreased By ▼ -36.54 (-0.75%)
BR30 23,477 Decreased By ▼ -388.55 (-1.63%)
KSE100 45,597 Decreased By ▼ -411.61 (-0.89%)
KSE30 18,029 Decreased By ▼ -149.92 (-0.82%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Palm rallies 3% on estimates of falling output, soyoil rebound

  • Palm rise for second consecutive day
  • Malaysia's Sept. 1-20 production seen weaker
Reuters 22 Sep 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures jumped more than 3% on Wednesday, its biggest intraday percentage gain in six weeks, lifted by signs of slowing production and a recovery in rival soyoil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 139 ringgit, or 3.32%, at 4,331 ringgit ($1,033.40) a tonne, extending gains for a second consecutive session.

"Market moved up on a rebound in soybean oil prices overnight," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

"Anticipation of bullish outlook in Globoil starting tomorrow in India also added to short covering activities."

Leading industry analysts are expected to present their outlook at the Globoil India edible oil conference from Thursday to Saturday.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Association estimated production during Sept. 1-20 fell 0.55% from the same week in August, traders said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 0.45%, while its palm oil contract rose 0.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.3%.

Palm reverses early losses on estimates of lower production

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Stocks and riskier currencies found relief on Wednesday as market jitters around China Evergrande eased, with the embattled developer saying it could pay a coupon on one of its bonds.

Germany will end the use of palm oil as a raw material to produce biofuels from 2023, the country's environment ministry said.

Malaysian palm oil

