Palm oil may bounce into 4,227-4,275 ringgit range before falling

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may bounce moderately into a range of 4,227-4,275 ringgit per tonne, before resuming its fall.

A wedge has been more or less confirmed as a top pattern, suggesting a target of 3,913 ringgit.

The pullback towards this wedge seems to have extended, as the contract managed to stabilize around a support of 4,126 ringgit.

A break below this support could cause a fall into 4,010-4,070 ringgit range.

