NY cocoa may revisit Tuesday high of $2,641

SINGAPORE: New York December cocoa may revisit its Tuesday high of $2,641 per tonne, as it is expected to consolidate around a rising trendline.

The main battlefield between bulls and bears is centred around this line. Cocoa broke the line, but struggled to climb above it. The sideways move may take a few days to complete.

A break below $2,595 could open the way towards $2,567-$2,583 range.

