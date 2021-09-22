ANL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.65%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.26%)
ASL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
BYCO 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.78%)
FCCL 17.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 23.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.73%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.38%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.29%)
GGGL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-5.75%)
GGL 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-3.2%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.36%)
JSCL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-5.12%)
KAPCO 36.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.42%)
MDTL 2.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-8.47%)
MLCF 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.85%)
NETSOL 139.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.88 (-3.37%)
PACE 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-14.57%)
PAEL 28.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.82%)
PIBTL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.4%)
POWER 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.68%)
PTC 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.67%)
SILK 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-8.64%)
SNGP 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.86%)
TRG 168.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.47%)
UNITY 32.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.57%)
WTL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-7.44%)
BR100 4,779 Decreased By ▼ -79.32 (-1.63%)
BR30 23,254 Decreased By ▼ -610.97 (-2.56%)
KSE100 45,379 Decreased By ▼ -629.8 (-1.37%)
KSE30 17,913 Decreased By ▼ -265.76 (-1.46%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,374
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,230,238
2,33324hr
4.56% positivity
Sindh
452,267
Punjab
424,701
Balochistan
32,796
Islamabad
104,472
KPK
171,874
Palm jumps nearly 3% on slowing output forecast, soyoil rebound

  • The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 114 ringgit, or 2.72%, to 4,306 ringgit
Reuters 22 Sep 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures climbed nearly 3% on Wednesday, extending gains for a second consecutive session, led by signs of slowing production and a recovery in rival soyoil prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 114 ringgit, or 2.72%, to 4,306 ringgit ($1,028.67) a tonne by the midday break, its highest daily jump in six weeks.

"Market moved up on a rebound in soybean oil prices overnight," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

"Anticipation of bullish outlook in Globoil starting tomorrow in India also added to short covering activities."

Leading industry analysts are expected to present their outlook at the Globoil India edible oil conference from Thursday to Saturday.

Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers' Association on Tuesday estimated Malaysia's production during Sept. 1-20 fell 4.5% from the same period in August, according to traders.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 1%, while its palm oil contract slipped 0.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.9%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Global stocks found support after teetering developer China Evergrande said it would pay some bond interest due on Thursday, allaying fears of an imminent and messy collapse that had spooked investors across assets.

Palm oil may bounce moderately into a range of 4,227-4,275 ringgit per tonne, before resuming its fall, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

