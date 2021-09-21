ANL 24.19 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (7.75%)
ASC 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-4.76%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.86%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.85%)
FFBL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.93%)
FFL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.42%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
GGGL 20.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.45%)
GGL 41.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.8%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-7.09%)
JSCL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.08%)
KAPCO 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
KEL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.13%)
MDTL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
MLCF 35.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-4.42%)
NETSOL 144.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.55 (-4.33%)
PACE 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.05%)
PAEL 30.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
POWER 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.92%)
PRL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.94%)
PTC 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.13%)
SILK 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.26%)
SNGP 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.62%)
TELE 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.9%)
TRG 170.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-2.35%)
UNITY 33.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.66%)
WTL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.83%)
BR100 4,858 Decreased By ▼ -102.6 (-2.07%)
BR30 23,865 Decreased By ▼ -557.81 (-2.28%)
KSE100 46,009 Decreased By ▼ -519.36 (-1.12%)
KSE30 18,179 Decreased By ▼ -243.05 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,327
8124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,227,905
1,89724hr
4.1% positivity
Sindh
451,448
Punjab
423,670
Balochistan
32,772
Islamabad
104,348
KPK
171,589
Palm reverses early losses on estimates of lower production

  • Falling equities, weaker rival soyoil hit sentiment
  • Weaker ringgit, robust exports capped losses
Reuters 21 Sep 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on Tuesday to snap two sessions of losses after an industry group estimated a decline in September production.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 21 ringgit, or 0.5%, at 4,194 ringgit ($1,002.63) a tonne.

Palm had earlier fell to an intraday low of 1.15% due to a sell-off across markets.

"After the tumultuous session yesterday, the market was juxtaposed between strong fundamentals and the contagion fear of short-selling by the commodity funds," said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Global stock markets grappled with contagion fears sparked by troubles at China Evergrande as growing risks the property giant could default on its massive debt pile prompted investors to flee riskier assets.

"The weaker ringgit, strong exports and tapering production kept prices supported albeit intermittent selling," Paramalingam said.

Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers' Association estimated Malaysia's output during Sept. 1-20 declined 4.5% from the same week in August, traders said.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-20 rose between 38% and 43% from the same period in the prior month, data from cargo surveyors showed on Monday. However, shipments slowed compared with the Sept. 1-15 period.

The bearish momentum in the market is driven by erosions in the external edible oils market and easing labour concerns in the region, but global supplies are expected to be tight due to prolonged drought in Canada, Refinitiv Agriculture Research said in a note on Monday.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.6%, after dropping 2.5% in the previous session. The Dalian exchange is closed for a public holiday.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

