LME copper may fall to $8,312 in Q4

SINGAPORE: LME copper may fall to $8,312 per tonne next quarter, due to a reversal of the uptrend from the 2020 low of $4,371.

The reversal has been confirmed by the five-wave structure of the trend and the deep drop from the May high of $10,747.50.

A retracement analysis on the uptrend suggests a wide target zone from $6,807 to $8,312, formed respectively by the 61.8% and the 38.2% retracements.

Even though these retracements are not precise, they do serve as good references. Given that copper has broken a support at $9,243, it is likely to extend its loss to $8,312.

In terms of duration, the current fall may last far beyond 2021, as the reversal of the uptrend from $4,371 marks the completion of a corrective wave cycle from $4,318.

The cycle took more than five years to finish, even a fifth of this duration would be roughly one year. The metal may have entered a bear cycle without much warning.

A rise above $9,243 would complicate the picture, as it somewhat defies a clear classification. It could be a resumption of the uptrend or an extension of the bounce from the August low of $8,740.

Only a break above $9,817 could signal a continuation of the uptrend. On the daily chart, a projection analysis on a downward wave c from $9,975.25 reveals a target of $8,239, which is near $8,312.

Both the support at $8,312 and $8,239 are strong enough to trigger a decent bounce. When working together, they are likely to temporarily hold.

